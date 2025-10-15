Virginia parents face $125K bond payment to continue controversial transgender locker room case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge ordered parents involved in the controversial Loudoun County locker room dispute to post a $125,000 bond to continue the case.

"We're trying to get into this fight and do the best we can, so we've set up some donation pages, and we're just hoping that we can get the community to stand behind us because it's almost impossible to raise this money in the amount of time that they've given us," Seth Wolfe, a father of one of the two boys involved in the case, said Tuesday.

Wolfe appeared alongside America First Legal senior advisor Ian Prior on "The Ingraham Angle" to break down the latest developments in the case involving two Virginia boys who were suspended after the district found them responsible for sexual harassment for complaining about a transgender classmate in their locker room.

After video showed the two students complaining about a biological female in the boys’ locker room, Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) launched a Title IX sexual-harassment probe, found them responsible, and suspended them for 10 days with the finding slated to affect their permanent records.

PARENTS: VIRGINIA BOYS SUSPENDED AFTER QUESTIONING TRANSGENDER LOCKER ROOM POLICY WERE IGNORED BY SCHOOL

"They made it seem like they were the problem for asking questions about why there was a female in the boy's locker room," Wolfe told host Laura Ingraham.

The students won emergency relief in federal court last month, blocking the district's disciplinary repercussions once again while the case moves forward.

According to a local report, the judge's recent order "aims to ensure that if LCPS prevails on dispositive pre-trial motions, LCPS can recover from that bond its attorney’s fees."

However, the move puts financial pressure on parents to keep their case against the district moving forward and reverse the school's punishment imposed on the two students.

Prior disputes that the case should involve Title IX at all, telling Ingraham, "The bottom line here is this is not Title IX. Title IX is sexual harassment. We all know what sexual harassment is…

VIRGINIA TEENS SUSPENDED FOR QUESTIONING TRANSGENDER STUDENT ABOUT BEING IN BOYS LOCKER ROOM

"They come here and find Title IX violations against boys for merely expressing discomfort with a girl in the boys' locker room. We know exactly why they did that. It's all politically motivated," he said.

According to reports, the district's court filing suggested that the transgender student in subject had complained of "relentless" harassment leading up to the Title IX complaint.

In a statement to Fox News, the district said it "remains committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for all students," adding that, "harassment, discrimination, or bullying of any kind is not tolerated within our schools, and we will continue to uphold policies that protect the rights, dignity and well-being of every student in our care."

The LCPS school board's policy allows students to use bathrooms and other private spaces according to gender identity rather than biological sex, but Prior claims no law exists to allow people to use locker rooms associated with the opposite sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Virginia Attorney General's office found that these boys' Title IX rights were violated. The United States Department of Education found that these boys' Title IX rights were violated," he said.

"We're confident we're actually going to win this case on behalf of these boys and on behalf of students throughout Loudoun County and Virginia."

The deadline for parents to post the bond is Wednesday.