Viral TikTok sensation Alix Earle garners millions of followers: 'Like your hot best friend'

Earle is the newest it-girl gaining popularity among the platform's Gen-Z audience

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
Alix Earle

Alix Earle (Alix Earle/TikTok)

One of TikTok's newest stars, Alix Earle, is the latest creator to capture the attention of the platform's primarily Gen Z audience, earning millions of loyal fans and lucrative brand deals.

The 22-year-old, dubbed the internet's "hot best friend," is a senior majoring in marketing at the University of Miami. Her TikTok account has garnered 3.8 million followers in recent months, which is popular for her "Get Ready with Me" (GRWM) videos where she shares tips on makeup, wellness and fashion, while she gets ready for anything ranging from a college night out to a workout to an influencer event. 

    Alix Earle has gained millions of followers on TikTok in recent months.  (Alix Earle/TikTok)

    The viral TikTok sensation is known as the internet's "hot best friend."  (Alix Earle/TikTok)

    Earle is known for her relatable posts, and "Get Ready With Me" videos. (Alix Earle/TikTok)

She has gained over 2 million followers on TikTok since early December, 600,000 of which she gained in the span of six days, according to a video posted to the TikTok account @letstalkpopculture. Fans are attracted to her relatable personality and the big-sister persona portrayed in her TikToks, where she recounts her nights out at fraternity parties, her experience with plastic surgery, her struggle with acne, as well as her family dynamic and dating life. 

Earle has been transparent with her followers about the fact that she has had a breast augmentation, highlighting the fact that she doesn't want to give fans the idea of an unrealistic beauty standard. 

    Alix Earle at Midnight in Los Angeles held at Delilah on January 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images) ((Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images))

    Alix Earle and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media) ((Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media))

    Alix Earle attends OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media) ((Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for OBB Media))

She has also dated MLB player Tyler Wade, who she has featured in his videos. Her father, TJ Earle, is the CEO of The Earle Companies, a lucrative construction company based out of New Jersey, where she grew up. 

Alix is reportedly paid anywhere between $40,000 and $70,000 for a brand partnership, according to influencer marketing manager ​​Jessica Liliann. 

    Alix Earle's viral videos on TikTok have earned her lucrative brand deals. (Alix Earle/TikTok)

    The viral TikTok sensation reportedly makes up to $70,000 per post. (Alix Earle/TikTok)

    Products that Earle promotes on her TikTok often sell out within minutes. (Alix Earle/TikTok)

"It just feels like your hot best friend is telling you all the stories while FaceTiming you before going for a night out," said Mona Mortezaei, a campaign coordinator at media agency the Influencer Marketing Factory, according to the New York Post.

Earle's large following on social media has made her a desirable creator for brands to partner with, as every product she gushes about in her videos typically sells out within minutes. 

Brands Alix has featured on her TikTok include GrubHub, White Fox Boutique, Tarte, even Rare Beauty, which led to a TikTok collaboration with Selena Gomez.  

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 