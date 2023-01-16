Viral TikTok sensation Alix Earle garners millions of followers: 'Like your hot best friend'

One of TikTok's newest stars, Alix Earle, is the latest creator to capture the attention of the platform's primarily Gen Z audience, earning millions of loyal fans and lucrative brand deals.

The 22-year-old, dubbed the internet's "hot best friend," is a senior majoring in marketing at the University of Miami. Her TikTok account has garnered 3.8 million followers in recent months, which is popular for her "Get Ready with Me" (GRWM) videos where she shares tips on makeup, wellness and fashion, while she gets ready for anything ranging from a college night out to a workout to an influencer event.

She has gained over 2 million followers on TikTok since early December, 600,000 of which she gained in the span of six days, according to a video posted to the TikTok account @letstalkpopculture. Fans are attracted to her relatable personality and the big-sister persona portrayed in her TikToks, where she recounts her nights out at fraternity parties, her experience with plastic surgery, her struggle with acne, as well as her family dynamic and dating life.

Earle has been transparent with her followers about the fact that she has had a breast augmentation, highlighting the fact that she doesn't want to give fans the idea of an unrealistic beauty standard.

She has also dated MLB player Tyler Wade, who she has featured in his videos. Her father, TJ Earle, is the CEO of The Earle Companies, a lucrative construction company based out of New Jersey, where she grew up.

Alix is reportedly paid anywhere between $40,000 and $70,000 for a brand partnership, according to influencer marketing manager ​​Jessica Liliann.

"It just feels like your hot best friend is telling you all the stories while FaceTiming you before going for a night out," said Mona Mortezaei, a campaign coordinator at media agency the Influencer Marketing Factory, according to the New York Post.

Earle's large following on social media has made her a desirable creator for brands to partner with, as every product she gushes about in her videos typically sells out within minutes.

Brands Alix has featured on her TikTok include GrubHub, White Fox Boutique, Tarte, even Rare Beauty, which led to a TikTok collaboration with Selena Gomez.