Prince Harry shocks audience with more than 15 references to his private parts in bombshell memoir

Prince Harry shocked readers in his new memoir "Spare" with more than 15 references to his male reproductive organ.

In the bombshell memoir that is making headlines for its personal revelations about Royal family members, the Duke of Sussex made 8 references to his "penis," one to his "cock," 6 to his "todger," one to "down there," another to his "bespoke cock cushion" and even included a detailed description of his experience with "penile frostbite."

KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLESTON MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCES SINCE PRINCE HARRY'S ‘SPARE’ DEBUT

In April 2011, before Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton, Harry embarked on a 13-day trek across the North Pole for the charity "Walking With the Wounded," which helps injured former servicemen and women transition from the military to civilian life. Upon returning home, Harry writes that he was "horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't."

"My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive, and borderline traumatized, the last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan," he wrote. "I'd been trying some home remedies including one recommended by a friend. She urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream."

"‘My mum used that on her lips, you want me to put that on my todger?’" the autobiogrophy read. "‘It works Harry, trust me.’ I found a tube, and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right there in the room and I took a smidge and applied it…down there."

PRINCE HARRY'S ‘SPARE' SINKS ROYAL'S POPULARITY; EXPERT SAYS ‘TIMING IS GHASTLY’

The story prompted a flurry of reactions online with users mocking him for sharing the experience in so much detail.

"‘Spare’ by Harry Windsor seems to be less a raw autobiography and more carefully cultivated exposé of bad decision making…including the choice to write it," Daily Wire Rome Correspondent Bree Dail wrote on Twitter in response to the passage. "No one needed to know this, Harry."

"I never thought I’d be talking about Prince Harry’s ‘frostnipped’ penis for a living, but here we are," Royal Reporter for GB News, Cameron Walker, tweeted.

Harry took to a trip to Antarctica a few years later and explained the pains he took to avoid the same fate.

Harry wrote a "very close mate," commissioned the help of a seamstress to create a "bespoke cock cushion" that he described as "square, supportive" and "sewn from pieces of the softest fleece, and — enough said."

In the memoir, Harry also addressed rumors that he and his brother were uncircumcised.

PRINCE HARRY TALKS KING CHARLES PATERNITY RUMORS IN NEW BOOK ‘SPARE’

"My penis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity," Harry wrote. "The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised."

"Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false," he added. "I was snipped as a baby."

There were other anecdotes in the book that raised eyebrows among readers.

In one passage, Harry details how he lost his virginity, which he described as an "an inglorious episode" with "an older woman" when he was around the age of 17.

"She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," Harry writes in the book. "Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

Harry also detailed the steamy reunion he had with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle during the early days of their relationship on the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana's, death. He said Meghan texted him that she had arrived in London while he was laying flowers on his mother's grave with his brother William.

He described waiting with "suspended breathing" outside Markle's room until she opened the door and "pulled me inside."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to say we hung a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on the door," he added. "But I don't think there was time."