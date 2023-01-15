Great-grandmother goes viral on TikTok for thoughts on life and death: 'Everything's going to be lovely'

TikTok's favorite great-grandmother went viral, yet again, in her response to a viewer seeking peace about the unknowns surrounding life and death.

Texas native Nanny Faye, whose TikTok handle is nannyfayeandme, assured the user that there is nothing to be "scared of" when it comes to life's inevitable end.

The user asked Nanny Faye, "I’m scare of dying and can’t help it. Can you ask her if she is and how to help with that? She’s sweet!"

"Noooo! Why should I be scared? Honey, what’s there to be scared of," Faye responded. "This is just waiting for that. This [life] is just a little interim time. It’s a blip. It really is not going to amount to a hill of beans hardly… Less than 100 years up to eternity doesn’t even cut it."

The great-grandmother cited her faith as a key component in her peace, noting the Bible's role in unveiling the eternal perfection of heaven.

"Your faith is to be put in what that Bible says," she said. "That Bible presents to you the most marvelous…place to live and to dwell and to be happy and to be perfect."

Faye continued by explaining one's life on Earth will unfortunately never be perfect, but that is not the case when it comes to eternal life with God.

"There is going to be perfection. Everything’s going to be lovely," she said. "No sickness, no sorrow, no…people out of work, no trouble in any direction. There’s not going to be any of that stuff that worries the tar out of us here."

Faye, who was born in 1925, has gone viral several times since her great-grandson made her account, which has featured her wisdom and insight, eventually garnering 1.7 million likes.