Viral Nikki Glaser clip prompts discussion over whether monogamy is dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and 2026 Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser set the internet on fire when talking about her views on sex in her relationship. During an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, Glaser revealed that she "kinda likes it" when her boyfriend hooks up with other women.

"In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up," Glaser said. "But that is not a two-way street. I’m not someone who likes to hook up when I’m in a relationship. I don’t really care about that. But I don’t care if someone else were to. In fact, I kinda like it."

Glaser has been dating her boyfriend, television producer, Chris Convy, on and off since the two met in 2013. The 41-year-old comedian said that while she did not mind her boyfriend being physically intimate with someone, she would have a problem if they were to engage in non-sexual intimate activities, such as watching a show together or texting each other jokes.

NIKKI GLASER ROASTS LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S DATING HISTORY DURING GOLDEN GLOBES OPENING MONOLOGUE

The clip of Glaser talking about her relationship boundaries quickly went viral, sparking online debates. The online reactions ranged from shock and disgust to fascination, and even jealousy, with some men saying they wanted a woman who shared Glaser's desires. Many asked whether the comedian's remarks signified a larger movement away from monogamy, while others wondered if her relationship dynamic was healthy or a "red flag."

Jackie Dorman, a relationship expert, spoke with Fox News Digital about the viral clip, saying that it was more symbolic of Glaser’s brand than a shift in relationships and dating in the modern world.

"I don't think that it's evolving views of people as a whole. I think that Nikki is a comedian, and I think this is not a one-off comment. If you've ever listened to any of her comedy, she uses her relationship as a punchline a lot," she said.

The relationship expert suggested that the remarks could be evidence of Glaser operating in the male-dominated world of comedy that often acts as a "boys club." Dorman noted that other female comedians often get raunchier to be more heard. She also highlighted Glaser saying that she did not want to step outside the relationship physically herself, but was OK with her partner doing so.

Dorman said that Glaser's remarks on emotional cheating might show where the comedian stands in her relationship.

"If it's not a bit, if it is not a joke, this is a couple that's been on and off for 10-plus years. They haven't gotten married... And so, this could just be a situation where we're looking in the window of a relationship that maybe is not the right match," Dorman said.

Dorman noted that if Glaser is not joking about her situation, it could be a sign that the comedian is exhibiting "avoidant attachment," meaning that she could be creating distance to feel safe without having to fully commit.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI SAYS CHILDLESS MEN ARE A DATING ‘DEAL BREAKER’

While Glaser had a seemingly nonchalant attitude about her boyfriend engaging in sexual activity outside their relationship, Dorman warns that this kind of arrangement can get messy fast.

"First of all, relationships are only what they are because we've made a commitment to each other. There's an exclusivity that is required for a romantic relationship. So, once you start inviting other[s] into the mix, once people start doing things where you don't know what they're doing or if you can trust them, that starts to erode the relationship very quickly," she said.

Glaser's stated desire for a man who other women find attractive is not necessarily out of the ordinary, according to Dorman. The relationship expert said that "people don't want to be with the 'mid' guy" and are looking for other women to see their significant other as attractive. However, according to Dorman, women are predominantly hypergamous and look to marry men who are better off than them financially or socially, while men often want to marry a woman who is better looking than they are.

"I see a lot of women marry men that are not as good-looking as them," Dorman said, adding that in 2026 women are looking for men who are "honest," "faithful" and "emotionally available."

Dorman believes the clip of Glaser went viral because "people are subtly afraid that this is what it takes to keep a relationship."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the virality of the clip and the concerns it spawned, Dorman insists that "monogamy isn't dead," noting that she helped over 1,600 people get married in the last five years.

"You do not have to lower your standards to have a man. You do not have to be chill and easygoing to keep a man. What you need to do is you need to stick to your non-negotiables and your standards, and I promise you there's lots of men out there that want the same things," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Glaser's team for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.