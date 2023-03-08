Expand / Collapse search
Villainous cannibals in HBO’s ‘Last of Us’ spout Bible verses, preach Christianity

In the episode, the Christian cannibals attempt to rape a young girl

By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Author of new book cataloging two centuries of Christian martyrs warns of modern persecution Video

Author of new book cataloging two centuries of Christian martyrs warns of modern persecution

Rev. Johnnie Moore and Jerry Pattengale's book "The New Book of Christian Martyrs" covers two centuries of Christian martyrs, including Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant stories of persecution, as an update to the famous Foxe's book of martyrs

HBO's "The Last of Us," a post-apocalyptic show based on the video game that was first released nearly a decade ago, depicted a Christian preacher as a crazed cannibal villain in the most recent episode. 

The group is led by a man named David, a Christian preacher, and also includes James and Troy, the latter of whom cites Bible verses to support his cannibalistic actions. David, the show's evil preacher, even attempts to rape a young girl, Ellie, the protagonist, and cites a Bible verse as justification for doing so.

The pop culture site Bounding Into Comics, contrasted the show with the popular video game the series is based on: "The game’s characterization of the two cannibals simply depicts them as unhinged but resilient-in-the-face-of-the-apocalypse psychopaths, HBO’s live-action adaptation opted to provide some additional and unnecessary context to the characters’ backstories." 

APPARENT EDITING ERROR IN ‘LAST OF US’ TV SHOW RIPPED BY VIEWERS: ‘HBO EDITORS ARE ALWAYS SLACKING’

HBO's 'The Last of Us' TV series huge advertising banner is seen in the city center in Warsaw, Poland on January 19, 2023. The show is an American post-apocalyptic drama television series created by Craig Mazin and based on the 2013 video game. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Verse 1 John 4:18, "There is no fear in love" is the part of the Bible the preacher cites for his sexual assault.

Twitter user Angelo complained about the most recent episode, saying, "Tonight’s episode of The Last of Us was one of the best this season. Pretty faithful to the game. But I did have one gripe with it: why make the town leader a crazy Christian? That trope is so burnt out and hollow. It was so forced and pointless too." 

The HBO series also features a number of gay characters. Star Bella Ramsey recently told GQ that viewers should just "get used to it," saying, "I know people will think what they want to think. But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out." 

STEPHEN SPIELBERG WARNS AI ‘TERRIFIES' HIM: ‘IT WILL BE THE TWILIGHT ZONE

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett's characters bond over Linda Ronstadt in HBO's "The Last of Us"

The issue of possible anti-religious bias recently sparked heated debate during a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., confronted Attorney General Merrick Garland over what he alleged was an "anti-Catholic bias" in the Justice Department after a pro-life family had their home raided by the FBI.

There have been nearly 300 attacks on Catholic churches since May 2020, ranging from vandalism to arson. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 