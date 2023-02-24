Apparent editing error in 'Last of Us' TV show ripped by viewers: ‘HBO editors are always slacking’

Some eagle-eyed viewers of HBO's "The Last of Us" are pointing out what appears to be a camera crew hidden in one of the show stills.

One TikTok user posted a short video of the moment on Monday, which appears to have been missed by most fans.

The show depicts characters Joel Miller and Ellie Williams, played by actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey respectively, as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world.

"The Last of Us : Season 1, Episode 6. About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the show," one user wrote on TikTok.

A couple other TikTokers slammed HBO for the apparent mistake, with others arguing that the alleged gaffe was barely noticeable.

"How do these multi million dollar productions miss this stuff, im more precious with my 5 minute YouTube drone videos," one user wrote.

"HBO editors are always slacking," another TikToker wrote in a popular comment.

"This scene was so pretty to me I didn’t notice lol," a third user wrote back.

"Better than a starbucks cup," another wrote, appearing to reference another HBO viral moment from 2019.

Some fans of the show " Game of Thrones " shared screenshots in 2019 of Daenerys Targaryen’s character sitting near what looked like a Starbucks cup on a table.

The Game of Thrones’ official Twitter account later acknowledged the incident, writing that the "latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

The tweet went viral, gaining over 193,000 likes on the platform.

"My bet was a hot chai tea latte," author Jason O’Grady joked at the time.

"The Last of Us" social media team, on the other hand, does not seem to have referenced the incident on its Twitter account.

The show is based on a video game of the same name from 2013 and one of the most popular shows on television at the moment.

Bella Ramsey, who portrays the female lead in the show, made headlines after a New York Times profile revealed that she "has long reckoned with gender identity" and "loved being mistaken for a boy by strangers."

But Ramsey does not want to enforce pronoun use on others, according to The Times.

"Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less," Ramsey said.