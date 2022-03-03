'The View' co-host suggests she might do something illegal in response to DeSantis press conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The View hosts were outraged Thursday, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., asked high school students to remove their masks before a speaking event Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin was so angry she even claimed she might've done something illegal to the governor, if her teen had been in attendance.

In a viral clip on social media, the Republican governor can be seen telling the students gathered behind him at the podium, "You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly it’s not doing anything, and we got to stop with this COVID theater. So, if you want to wear them, fine, but this is ridiculous."

Some students laughed and removed their masks while a few others kept their masks on. DeSantis made the remarks a day after President Biden delivered his State of the Union address where attendees were maskless.

The View hosts insisted DeSantis had "bullied" the students, even though he did not yell and told the students they could keep their masks on, if they wanted to.

"You can’t wear a mask, you can’t say gay. That upsets him too. He’s very touchy," Joy Behar mocked.

Sunny Hostin had a more dramatic reaction towards DeSantis, proposing she might do something illegal to the governor in order to protect her child.

"If that were my kid there, I don’t know what I would do. I don’t know if I would show up at the g--" Hostin said before being interrupted by cohost Whoopi Goldberg.

Hostin continued, "I don’t know if it would be legal! It’s just so inappropriate to see that from a leader. I would go nuts, I would go nuts."

The other co-hosts complained that the Republican governor was a bully, who was spreading misinformation.

"It’s all about personal choice," co-host Sara Haines stated. "These kids are at an age where they’re already teased and bullied."

Despite saying this was about "choice," the liberal hosts only praised the kids who kept their masks on.

"One kid looked at him like, ‘Shut up.’ I like that kid," Behar praised.

Hostin claimed the kids who stayed masked had "good parenting" and accused DeSantis of giving "bad public health information."