'The View' hosts mock Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary: 'Do we really care?'

"The View" co-hosts Ana Navarro and Joy Behar expressed annoyance over the news that Netflix was set to release a new documentary detailing Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s hardships while living with the British royal family.

Behar suggested that the timing of the documentary’s release showed that the couple were looking for publicity, a theory Navarro and fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin seemed to agree with.

They expressed they couldn’t care less about the film, while fellow co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sarah Haines insisted the couple were victims of an invasion of privacy and alleged racism from members of the royal family.

The Friday segment began with Behar playing a brand-new trailer for the documentary "Harry & Meghan," which is set to be released soon on Netflix.

Behar noted that the timing of the trailer’s release was "interesting" considering Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Wales, are visiting Boston this week.

She asked the rest of the table, "So, do you make anything of this release? Do you think it was deliberate?" Hostin pushed back on the idea, saying, "Well, I didn’t realize they had that much power within Netflix, that they could say, ‘We’re gonna drop it now because my brother and his, you know, his wife are coming to the states.'"

Behar then asked, "Well, don’t you think Netflix made the decision rather than them?" Griffin quickly commented, "Smart marketing," although Hostin dismissed the idea they manipulated the timing as such.

The co-host moved on to talk about how the couple was allegedly victimized by racism from members of the royal family, saying, "But I do think that, you know, Princess, or Duchess at this point, Meghan told you exactly what was happening within the royal family. She told everybody that there was racism. She told everyone that she was the target of death threats and racism repeatedly, that the family refused to protect her."

She also brought up the claim that William’s godmother "is also a racist."

Behar rebuffed the charges as "hearsay," to which Hostin claimed, "There have been a lot of reports from Meghan and Harry themselves about the questioning of the color of what their baby’s skin would be coming from someone in the royal family."

Behar again expressed there was no proof to these allegations. Griffin then claimed that the documentary seems to show that couple is "perpetuating putting themselves in the public eye, when that’s what they were trying to avoid."

Navarro ripped into the couple and the documentary, saying, "First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done — they’ve now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they’re very good at it."

She added, "So I don’t know if they had the power to tell Netflix, ‘Drop it when my brother is here,’ but I think they probably did have the power to tell Netflix, ‘Don’t drop it when my brother is here.'"

The co-host noted it "was smart marketing," but claimed she was tired of seeing the couple as victims. She said, "I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry, they weren’t crying and wiping away tears."

Haines insisted they "wanted privacy, like they were harassed. I do believe everything she said." Navarro scoffed at the idea, asking, "Who wanted privacy?"

As Haines continued to argue they "wanted protection," Behar chimed in, asking, "Do we really care? We’ve been dealing with election deniers and anti-Semites."