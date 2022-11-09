'The View' host Sunny Hostin declares Joe Biden the real 'winner' after midterms

"The View" host Sunny Hostin praised President Joe Biden on Wednesday and said he was the real "winner" of Tuesday's midterm elections.

Hostin said Biden's endorsements were successful by 67% and started to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Several Trump-endorsed candidates ended up losing their elections.

"Who was the winner last night? Joe Biden. Let's not forget every person he endorsed, almost every single person, won," Hostin said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg turned to the audience and said it was because "you all know what he did."

"I think Biden likes his job and I think he's wanted that job for a really long time and we don't talk enough about the wins that he's had. "He's had significant wins in terms of infrastructure, in terms of the economy, so that messaging needs to be changed. And I think that's a pretty big takeaway from the midterms because Biden actually lost less seats than any president has in a decade. That says something, that says something, and I think it's a significant takeaway," Hostin added.

The daytime host said if she were Biden and considered "all these wins" then, "why should I walk away?" Several Democrats have questioned Biden's age and abilities as he considers running for re-election in 2024.

"I'm doing a damn good job," she said of Biden's job performance.

Hostin also claimed there was "tremendous voter suppression" across the country despite high turnout throughout the U.S.

She told a story about a friend who voted Democrat in Texas and said it took her an hour to fill out her ballot.

"But it was so crazy that she not only waited online, but it also took her an hour to fill out the forms. But she did it," Hostin said.

Co-host Joy Behar said she felt good about the midterms but argued Democrats should learn from it because it should have been a "blue tsunami."

"With the heinous condition of the Republican Party at the moment, we should have had a blue tsunami. It should have been a blue tsunami, and I think it's the messenger. There is no good messaging going on the Democratic side," she said.

She said they needed someone like Democratic strategist James Carville, saying, "it's the democracy, stupid! It's abortion rights, stupid! It's voting rights, stupid!"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin appeared on CNN on election night and argued that Republicans should start calling Trump out and said he was a "loser."