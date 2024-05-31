'View' hosts giddily discuss how much prison time Trump could get: 1 year on 'Rikers Island'

Co-hosts of "The View" enthusiastically discussed Friday how much time former President Trump should spend in prison after his unprecedented conviction.

The daytime talk show hosts estimated Trump would spend six months to a year in jail after his Thursday conviction in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"When you spend a year in prison in New York or under, you serve in Rikers Island," co-host Sunny Hostin said, cracking a smile while the audience cheered the notion.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg began talking about Trump’s potential jail time Friday, more than a month out from the former president’s July 11 sentencing hearing.

DE NIRO SAYS TRUMP GUILTY VERDICT MEANS 'JUSTICE WAS SERVED'

"I want the judge to give him six months," the co-host said, adding that it’s a fitting punishment for a man whose fans like to think he can’t be caught by the justice system.

"I want him to give him six months, because one of the things that we’re hearing from all these young men that we’ve been talking to is that they love him because he has no consequences," she said.

"’He’s a man.’ They keep talking about how manly he is. ‘He doesn’t have to do anything,’" she continued. "And I feel like, if we’re going to treat this man, who used to be president, like everybody else – you’re convicted of felonies? You gotta do a little bit of time. And then you have to say to the judge, ‘You know, I did this. I’m sorry.’"

Turning to the crowd, she added, "This is what you all would have to do if you were trying to get out —"

"Show remorse," co-host Ana Navarro interjected.

Joy Behar asked, "So lock him up, is what you’re saying?"

"Mmhmm," Goldberg said. Behar chuckled in response.

RFK JR UNLEASHES ON BIDEN, DEMS AFTER ACCUSING THEM OF 'WEAPONIZING' COURTS AGAINST TRUMP

Hostin offered her take, which she said was informed by speaking to "someone from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office."

"He believes that they will recommend a one-year term in prison," she said, adding her point about this meaning that Trump will have to stay at the notorious Rikers Island facility.

As the audience gasped at the revelation and Hostin smiled, Goldberg could be heard chuckling at the prospect. The camera panned to Behar’s face, who appeared wide-eyed and excited by the idea as well.

Hostin said the "other reason that they will do this is because he has shown an utter disregard for our institutions. And prosecutors — when you are recommending a sentence, you are not just recommending a sentence so that they can be rehabilitated or so that they can be punished, you are sending a message to the community that this is not going to happen again. This is not okay."

Toward the end of the segment, Goldberg added, "if we don’t have any consequences here, we are screwed. Because it means that everybody and their momma can decide they’re going to go do what he did and we give them permission to do what he said he could do, which was shoot people on Fifth Avenue and not have any problems."

"That should not be OK for anybody," she said.