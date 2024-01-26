‘The View’ co-hosts slam Georgia DA Fani Willis for alleged affair with Trump prosecutor

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" slammed Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis for the "appearance of impropriety" with allegations of her having an affair with the prosecutor leading the election interference case against former President Trump.

The co-hosts said that the accusations that Willis has been having an affair with Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade – whom she hired to help her in her current case to prosecute former President Trump in Fulton County – make her look bad.

They added that if she did engage in the affair, it is "wrong," "unethical" and debated whether it could impact her case against Trump. One of the hosts also declared that she’s "p----d off" that Willis would engage in such behavior because of the potential to compromise or delay the case.

The allegations against Willis have become so conspicuous that Georgia's GOP-controlled Senate voted Friday to form a special committee to investigate them.

Republican State Sen. Greg Dolezal introduced the measure, saying that "the multitude of accusations surrounding Ms. Willis, spanning from allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship, underscores the urgency for a thorough and impartial examination."

During the Friday episode of ABC’s daytime talk show, co-host Sunny Hostin was careful to acknowledge that the allegations about Willis’ behavior were just that, but noted that they do not paint a good picture of her.

After her colleague Joy Behar brought it up, Hostin said she believed that the allegations "are not going to compromise the case against" Trump, because more prosecutors will just replace Willis and Wade.

However, she added, "I think the issue is there’s an appearance of impropriety if you are sleeping, as the district attorney – if you are allegedly, she’s not admitting to that – if you are sleeping with your special counsel that you appointed to a job and that person makes money doing that, right?"

"So, that’s a problem," Hostin said.

Ana Navarro chimed in, saying, "If you are sleeping with a prosecutor and paying him $650,000 – ‘if,’ OK, ‘if’ – it doesn't matter if you're black, white, green, purple, brown, it is wrong and it is unethical and I think it’s against the rules of professional regulation."

"And it does affect the case," the co-host continued, adding, "There’s many cases that have fallen apart because an attorney is sleeping with a client, or people in the prosecutor’s office are having phone sex with a witness."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in, telling her colleagues, "At a minimum, this is going to delay the case and it very likely will until election day. The Trump folks – and they do have the right to, to try to use every delay tactic in the book."

She then expressed anger, saying, "And I just personally am p----d off about this. This is the case of her lifetime. It’s a sweeping RICO case. It’s a tough one, I think she actually has what she needs to prove this case."

Griffin further lamented, "One of my best friends, Cassidy Hutchinson, spent months in Atlanta, protected by U.S. Marshals to testify for this case and now it may all fall apart because these allegations of impropriety."

Fox News Digital's Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.