'View' co-hosts berate GOP co-host for not backing Biden, clash over his electability: ‘Oh, it’s chaos!’

Multiple co-hosts of ABC’s "The View" grilled co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over her unwillingness to vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin went after Griffin, who considers herself a Republican, for saying she does not want to vote for the Democratic president.

Griffin fired back and said that instead of her colleagues worrying about why one Republican will not vote for Biden, they should ask why Democrats are reluctant to vote for him.

The clash happened Thursday after Griffin cited a poll revealing that Trump has a chance of beating Biden in a presidential election rematch.

Griffin stated, "There was a New York Times/Siena poll – just last week – had Trump beating Biden in a head-to-head in a general."

Shocked, Behar shot back with "What?!" to which Griffin insisted, "Yeah, no that’s like fact."

She also brought up a recent meeting between former President Barack Obama and President Biden during which Obama warned the current president that Trump is a "more formidable" opponent than most Democrats realize.

Griffin declared, "I agree, there is a time I agree with Barack Obama, I think [Trump] is."

Frustrated with these points, Behar pushed back with a litany of Biden’s strengths. She observed, "According to what I’m observing the economy is booming, inflation is down, the stock market is doing well. Uh, people are having an easier time putting bread on the table, et cetera. He doesn’t seem to be getting the credit for that. Only 41% approval."

She then asked, "Is it because they think he’s old? Because I don’t see anything else they can point to with him particularly."

Griffin deflected, saying, "It’s a question for Democrats," but Behar grilled her, stating, "No, it’s a question for you really, because you said you would not vote for Biden."

Behar’s dig sparked applause from the audience. Taken aback, Griffin replied, "We’re talking about my vote, one vote?"

Hostin then took the opportunity to lecture Griffin, saying, "Every vote counts, and I’m gonna tell it to you again even though you don’t want to hear it." With forceful hand gestures, Hostin continued, "Writing in a candidate that you know can’t win…"

Griffin began talking over Hostin, attempting to ask, "Why do Dem– Why is your candidate–." Behar cut in, demanding, "One at a time please!"

Griffin was able to finish her question, asking, "Why is your candidate not doing better with Democrats? That’s who he needs to win."

Behar responded, "Because they think he’s old, that’s why." After more crosstalk from the panel, she added, "Listen! I am the same age as Joe Biden!"

Laughing, Griffin retorted, "Joe Biden is not doing poorly because I want won’t vote for Joe Biden. Lemme just make that perfectly clear!"

Hositn got one last lesson in, telling the young Republican co-host, "You have to, at one point, put country before your party."

An exasperated Behar looked at the camera and exclaimed, "Oh, it’s chaos!"

