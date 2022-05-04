Vice doubles down on DIY abortion pill coverage after comparisons to Joe Rogan’s ivermectin use

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

VICE has doubled down on its promotion of a do-it-yourself abortion medicine after Twitter users pointed out the company’s prior criticism of podcast host Joe Rogan’s use of ivermectin upon contracting COVID-19.

On May 3, VICE's "Motherboard" Twitter account tweeted out a link to an article about an anarchist group's decision to release detailed instructions for making abortion pills, a move the Four Thieves Vinegar Collective made in response to news that the Supreme Court could soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

"Misoprostol is relatively easy to acquire from veterinary sources, since in addition to medically inducing abortions, it's also used to treat ulcers in horses," VICE tweeted, with a link to the article.

OVER 63 MILLION ABORTIONS HAVE OCCURRED IN THE US SINCE ROE V. WADE DECISION IN 1973

The article discusses how the drug misoprostol, an NSAID medication, can be used to induce abortions. The video from the group, discussed in the piece, shows how to dose misoprostol and form into pills using easily acquirable ingredients and kitchenware.

Seemingly aware of the inevitable comparison to ivermectin, VICE said this in the piece: "This is reminiscent of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses but also became a favored—but ineffective—COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists. Ivermectin’s use in horses made it easier for humans to get without a prescription."

After Rogan was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Spotify host took a combination of drugs, including ivermectin, to recover from the coronavirus. Ivermectin, despite its medical use in humans, has not been shown to be an effective drug against COVID. The liberal media repeatedly slammed Rogan for his use of the medication, including VICE, oftentimes failing to note that ivermectin is used in humans in addition to horses. Even the CDC weighed in with a snarky tweet.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

In September 2021, VICE tweeted out Rogan had recovered from the virus and used his first show back "to spread misinformation about the horse-deworming drug he took," including an article from the site entitled "Joe Rogan is back from COVID and shilling for Ivermectin now."

The left-wing outlet was criticized for its recent article, which some claimed was promotion to engage in potentially dangerous at-home abortions. But, VICE does not appear to be stepping back from their coverage of misoprostol.

"You may be reminded of ivermectin, which is used to control parasites in horses. It became a favored—but ineffective—COVID treatment among conspiracy theorists," Vice tweeted out on Tuesday. "The main difference here is that misoprostol does something, other than giving you the s----."

"In a progressive, just world, abortions would be free and safely administrated by medical professionals. Attacks on abortion access don't stop abortions, they just lead to less safe alternatives," VICE added, alongside an article further criticizing Rogan.