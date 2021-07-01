Vernon Jones: Stacey Abrams has been 'intellectually dishonest' with the public

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has been "intellectually dishonest" with the public, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones said Thursday following reports that Abrams purchased two homes in Georgia collectively worth $1.4 million despite having been hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before her unsuccessful run against Gov. Brian Kemp.

"I think we all know that she's probably been intellectually dishonest," Jones told "Fox News Primetime" host Jesse Watters.

STACEY ABRAMS NOW OWNS TWO HOMES TOTALING $1.4M



"Supposedly she had all that debt, she owed I think $50,000 in state income taxes when she decided to run in 2018 but mysteriously she loaned her campaign $50,000. How can you loan your campaign $50,000 when you have an outstanding debt of income taxes?" he asked. "That's interesting. And as a matter fact, did the $50,000 actually go into her bank account?"

Jones demanded Abrams release her records of the transaction, telling Watters, "I would like to see if a transaction with the $50,000 went into her bank account as she loaned herself. Did it come from her bank account or did it come from somebody else? Nobody's ever asked that question and I think you and I both know she's been literally the sacred cow. Nobody can touch Stacey Abrams, nobody can say anything about her," he said.

The former candidate was catapulted into the national spotlight during her slugfest 2018 run against Kemp that saw her claim victory for months after the fact .

Since her electoral failure, though, Abrams has made a series of property purchases in DeKalb County that have been scrubbed from the county tax assessor’s website, according to records obtained by Fox News.

Most county tax assessors in the state of Georgia, such as in Abrams' DeKalb County, have a searchable database for property information, but individuals can request to have their information taken offline.

MSNBC BRINGS ON STACEY ABRAMS TO BASH GEORGIA ELECTION REVIEW WHILE IGNORING HER REFUSAL TO CONCEDE

The former state lawmaker bought her first townhome in DeKalb County for $246,300 in 2004 and purchased a second home in the area in 2019 for $370,000 that is now valued at $409,400.

Fast-forward to October 2020, just days before the presidential election. Abrams simultaneously sold the home she bought in 2004 for $400,000 and bought a new second home for $975,000.

The home Abrams purchased in October of last year is now valued at $1,003,934.

The two houses are worth a combined $1.4 million, illustrating that Abrams has seen a significant financial tailwind since her failed 2018 campaign.

