Stacey Abrams again claims she won Georgia governor’s race: ‘I’m not a good sport’

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams again claimed she won the state's 2018 gubernatorial race on Friday, despite losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp -- telling supporters, “I’m not a good sport.”

"I'm here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” Abrams said, according to The Houston Chronicle. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia -- possibly yet."

DEMOCRATS ABRAMS, GILLUM QUESTION OUTCOMES OF 2018 GUBERNATORIAL RACES

She made the remarks an a Houston fundraiser hosted by Annie’s List, a group that seeks to elect progressive women into office. Abrams justified her refusal to accept the result of the election by calling Kemp “an architect of voter suppression that spent the last eight years knitting together a system of voter suppression that is unparalleled in America.”

According to Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek, she said in her remarks that "we don’t have to concede elections anymore, because when we concede, we are condoning systems that are used to oppress us."

Abrams has considered both a Senate and presidential run and has been floated as a possible vice presidential candidate. She delivered the formal State of the Union response to President Trump in January.

STACEY ABRAMS WON'T RUN FOR SENATE IN 2020

She announced this week that she will not run for the Senate in 2020 and that she was “going to continue to watch how the national conversation around the presidency unfolds.”

Yet she has repeatedly questioned the outcome of the 2018 race and refused to concede, saying in March, "I did win my election. I just didn't get to have the job."

It is unclear if Democratic Party leadership will be put off by her refusal to accept the election result, less than four years after many Democrats expressed horror at then-candidate Donald Trump’s statements that he may not accept the results of the presidential election.

“I will look at it at the time,” Trump said in 2016 when asked in a presidential debate if he would accept the result of the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s horrifying,” then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton responded. “This is how Donald thinks, and it's funny but it's also really troubling. This is now how our democracy works.

Abrams on Friday, in video captured by The Texas Signal, indicated that any future run will not be preceded by a concession. She said that “usually candidates feel like they have to concede if they want to run for office again to show that they're a good sport.”

“I am not a good sport," she said to applause.