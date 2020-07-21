Democrat lawmaker blasts Gov. Cuomo's visit to Georgia: 'He needs to stay in New York'

State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Ga., on Tuesday blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for going to Georgia to advise local officials on how to combat the coronavirus.

“How can he tell us how to do things in Georgia when the blood is on his hands for the number of seniors who died in those long-term care facilities, where he did not have the proper protocol, where they were forced to take patients who" had the coronavirus, Jones told "Fox & Friends First."

Jones, who has said he will vote for President Trump, pointed out that about 6,000 seniors died from the coronavirus in New York.

“He should be the last one to tell us how to do anything in Georgia. I think he needs to stay in New York and try to fix the virus that’s going on in the streets in New York, where people are burning, looting, hurting and attacking police officers,” Jones said.

Jones went on to say, “[Cuomo] needs to stay home.”

Though the pandemic has slowed down in the Empire State, Cuomo's visit received backlash due to previous issues related to the outbreak.

“Cuomo is acting like a conquering hero. New York leads the nation in cases and deaths. He refused to act early and failed to contain the coronavirus. His policies contributed to more deaths in nursing homes,” Upstate Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said.

The New York Post reported, "New York was the hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in the early spring and more than 25,000 residents have died from the killer bug — more than any other state. And Cuomo has come under heavy criticism for his early edict that may have led to more than 6,000 nursing home deaths."

New York state has seen more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 28,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University; it has the most COVID-19 cases of any state in the U.S.