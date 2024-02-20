Vermont resident makes 'unsettling' discoveries on property as migrant crisis hits northern border

A Vermont resident sounded the alarm Tuesday about the northern border after making "unsettling" discoveries outside her home and on her property.

Highgate resident Kristy Brow caught migrants on security cameras outside her house and has even discovered abandoned belongings as the number of encounters at the northern border continues to soar. She joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss why she fears for her safety and refuses to go outside by herself.

"It's scary to know that you don't know what's lurking around in your woods," Brow told Griff Jenkins on Tuesday.

"We never know what we're going to find out back in our field. We found… clothes, as you see in the video. Water thermoses. You never know what you're going to find out there. My son has been out there, and, of course, Border Patrol was following footprints… You don't feel too safe."

Brow lives in the Swanton Sector, which has been hit particularly hard by the surge of illegal crossings.

"Since Oct. 1, 2023, Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 3,100 people from 55 countries," U.S. Border Patrol Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia wrote in a prior post on X this month, noting those apprehensions in just the last quarter make up more than the total illegal crossings in fiscal 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019 combined for the Swanton Sector.

He shared a photo that shows an early morning apprehension of four adult males from Bangladesh on Feb. 1, near Mooers, N.Y.

The Swanton Sector makes up Vermont; the Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence and Herkimer counties of New York; and the Coos, Grafton and Carroll counties of New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, northern border encounters spiked 241% overall in 2023 in comparison to the previous year, a number that echoes the parallel surge at the U.S.-Mexico border thousands of miles away.

"It's definitely increasing, the amount of people coming over," Brow said. "We don't see it daily, but at least, every other week… you see some kind of sign that someone was out there. We did have video footage on our trail cam of three people coming across. The guy in the front… saw our flash go off, so he motioned to the other guys to stay still. Once, I guess he felt it was safe, then he motioned for them to continue, so they just continued on their way."

"Our neighbors, they've actually seen people on our property as well going to our field, so, yeah, it's just kind of unsettling," she continued. "You don't know what anyone's intentions are."

Jenkins asked Brow if Border Patrol told her family to protect themselves and made them aware of the possible safety threats that stem from the influx of illegal border crossings.

"They don't tell us to protect yourself," she said. "We protect ourselves anyway. We're hunting family here… We have a lot of protection here.. and that's all you really gotta do is… stay protected and lock everything up."

