Vast majority of Americans believe media increasing country's political divide: Poll

Only 16% of Americans have a 'great deal' of trust and confidence in the news media, the poll found

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
A new poll found that nearly three-quarters of Americans believe the media is increasing polarization in the U.S. and that only 16% of adults have a "great deal" of trust and confidence in the news media. 

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights survey found that 74% of overall adults believed the news media was increasing the political divide in this country. 

"Is the news media doing more to increase political divisions in the United States, decrease political divisions, or does it not have any impact?" the poll asked adults 18 years or older. 

Nearly three-quarters responded with "increase/ a lot," 18% said the media had "no impact" and 6% responded with "decrease/ a little."

White House Briefing room

The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House is pictured empty ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May (REUTERS/Cheriss May)

MEDIA’S CREDIBILITY CRISIS DOESN’T HAVE QUICK FIX AS TRUST IN NEWSPAPERS, TV NEWS CRUMBLES, EXPERTS SAY

The survey also found that just 16% of Americans have a "great deal" of trust in the news media. Nearly 40% said they have a "moderate amount" of trust and 45% said they had "a little/ none."

A Gallup/Knight Foundation poll from 2020 found that 86% of Americans believed media outlets lean one way or another politically and 49% said there was "a great deal" of bias.

The AP-NORC survey also showed that most American adults see "major problems with the news media."

Seventy-one percent of American adults said "news stories that mostly create conflict rather than help address it" were a "major problem." 

Members of the media gather outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump's court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

MSNBC’S KATY TUR WONDERS IF SHE’S DOING ‘MORE HARM THAN GOOD’ AS A JOURNALIST: ‘PEOPLE DON’T TRUST US’ 

Democrats are more likely to trust the news, according to the poll's findings, as 27% said they had a great deal of confidence in news media and 47% said they had a "moderate amount."

Only 8% of Republicans said they had a great deal of confidence in the news media and 32% responded saying they had a "moderate amount" of confidence. 

Media broadcasts Trump indictment

Members of the media wait at their positions outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after Former U.S. President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

A Gallup/Knight foundation poll from earlier this year found that only 25% of Americans agreed with the statement that national news organizations do not intend to mislead the public. Fifty-two percent of Americans said they disagreed with the statement, according to the poll. 

"That was pretty striking for us," Sarah Fioroni, a consultant for Gallup, told the Associated Press in February. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.