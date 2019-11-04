Varney: Warren is living in 'financial and political fantasy'

Fox Business host Stuart Varney went after Sen. Elizabeth Warren's "plan for everything," slamming the 2020 presidential candidate for her "Medicare-for-all" proposal after she released her plan late last week.

"For every problem, Senator Warren has a plan. It's a 'plan for everything' strategy. These campaign plans are so all-encompassing, so grand in their scope that when you add it all up, the whole thing lacks credibility," said Varney on Fox Nation's "My Take" on Monday.

WARREN'S $52T 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL' PLAN REVEALED: CAMPAIGN STILL CLAIMS NO MIDDLE-CLASS TAX HIKES NEEDED

"It can't all get done. It can't all be paid for. And Senator Warren has not spelled out her priorities. So we don't know what she's really for and which plan will be tossed out," he added.

On Friday, Warren, D-Mass., outlined a plan costing $52 trillion over the next decade, including $20 trillion in new spending -- covered largely by an array of taxes on corporations, the wealthy and employers in general. While insisting the middle class would be spared, Warren went a step further in Dubuque, Iowa, over the weekend when pressed by reporters.

“It doesn’t raise taxes on anybody but billionaires,” Warren said. “And you know what, the billionaires can afford it, and I don’t call them middle class.”

When pressed again whether anyone with under $1 billion net worth would feel a tax hike, she said: “That’s right—not paying a penny more.

“Understand this. This is no increase in taxes for anyone except billionaires,” she said. “Period. Done.”

Varney called Warren's plan "financial and political fantasy," saying the likelihood of her delivering on all of her campaign promises seems impossible.

"Can you imagine a President Warren trying to push a health care revolution through Congress?" he asked. " It took a year of intense arm twisting to get Obamacare through. Warren-Care would tie up everything forever.

"So while Congress goes through that, which plan would be dropped?" Varney asked.

"Free college canceling student debt? The Green New Deal?... She has a plan for all of the above, but something's got to give, some voting groups will be left out," he said.

Varney accused Warren of "buying votes with other people's money" and warned against falling for her "fantasy" plans.

"Do they realize that Senator Warren has spent a lot of time and energy appealing to various groups with plans to give them something? I call it buying votes with other people's money," he said. "When people figure out they're not going to get what they voted for, are they still vote for Elizabeth Warren. And when they figure out that paying for all these plans will ruin them financially, will they still vote for Elizabeth Warren?

WARREN DEFENDS MEDICARE-FOR-ALL MATH, AS FUNDING PLAN FACES BIPARTISAN FIRE

"This plan for everything strategy may help Senator Warren with the activists who vote in caucuses and primaries. But when the rest of America gets to vote, it will be seen as a fantasy."

Varney said the 2020 election boils down to a "contest of visions," and believes President Donald Trump will emerge with a victory.

"Warren sees America as a collection of victims who must be appeased," he said. "Mr. Trump sees America as a dynamic wealth creator. If it's a contest of visions, Trump wins."

