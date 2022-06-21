Varney says crypto, stock market values not coming back anytime soon: 'Massive wealth destruction'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Stuart Varney told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that he does not see how cryptocurrency value will make a comeback given the Federal Reserve's policies on dealing with inflation. Varney said markets will come back but not anytime soon because the "wall of money" has stopped.

STUART VARNEY: They may come back a little, but they're not going to come all the way back. So that wealth that has been destroyed comes back itself. I don't think so. For a start, you no longer have that wall of money coming into the crypto market and the stock market from the Fed and from Congress. And without that wall of money. I don't see how they're going to come all the way back, wealth destruction.

