Varney says crypto, stock market values not coming back anytime soon: 'Massive wealth destruction'

Cryptocurrency lost $2 trillion worth of value

Stuart Varney: I don’t see how crypto market comes back Video

Stuart Varney: I don’t see how crypto market comes back

FOX Business host Stuart Varney projects the value of tech stock and cryptocurrency.

FOX Business host Stuart Varney told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that he does not see how cryptocurrency value will make a comeback given the Federal Reserve's policies on dealing with inflation. Varney said markets will come back but not anytime soon because the "wall of money" has stopped.

FED COULD BREAK ECONOMY WITH AGGRESSIVE RATE HIKE CAMPAIGN, SAYS ANALYST

STUART VARNEY: They may come back a little, but they're not going to come all the way back. So that wealth that has been destroyed comes back itself. I don't think so. For a start, you no longer have that wall of money coming into the crypto market and the stock market from the Fed and from Congress. And without that wall of money. I don't see how they're going to come all the way back, wealth destruction.

