Vance praised for 'absolute FIRE' takedown of Harris-Walz 'tag team' riot enablers: 'Make America Burn Again'

Republican vice presidential pick JD Vance argued that Vice President Harris and her newly announced running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are a two-of-a-kind "tag team" who enabled rioters in the summer of 2020.

Harris' selection of Walz has put both of their records handling the Black Lives Matter riots back in the national spotlight. After riots erupted in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, Walz has been criticized for waiting multiple days before attempting to quell them with the National Guard. As a result of the delayed action, hundreds of businesses across Minneapolis and St. Paul were devastated.

This controversy has also splashed back on Harris, reminding Americans that during that same wave of destructive protests, she had promoted a bail fund for rioters called the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

In reacting to the Democratic vice presidential pick, Vance argued that Waltz "has proposed defunding the police just as Kamala Harris does. I think it’s interesting, actually. They make an interesting tag team because, of course, Tim Waltz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020. And then, the few who got caught, Kamala Harris helped them out of jail."

KAMALA HARRIS' TREATMENT OF STAFF UNDER SCRUTINY AS REPORTS OF POOR OFFICE CULTURE RESURFACE

He highlighted the point that Walz is reminding Americans of this past controversy, declaring, "My view on it is it just highlights how radical Kamala Harris is."

Vance also reiterated his point to the media that "it is more instructive for what it says about Kamala Harris that she doesn't care about the border. She doesn't care about crime, she doesn't care about American energy. And most importantly, she doesn't care about the Americans who have been made to suffer under those policies."

A clip from the interview quickly went viral on social media, with users praising Vance for his line about the new Democratic ticket being a one-two punch for enabling BLM rioters.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., referenced a now-infamous quote about the riots and quipped that Walz and Harris are "The ‘mostly peaceful’ ticket."

HARRIS LAPS TRUMP IN CASH DASH THANKS TO FUNDRAISING SURGE

"Harris and Walz both have an affinity for rioters," Retired U.S. Army Colonel James Hutton argued.

"Great line from @JDVance," "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" wrote. "Harris-Walz: Make America Burn Again."

Libs of TikTok highlighted the quote and wrote, "Absolute FIRE from JD Vance."

Even feminist commentator Dr. Naomi Wolf praised Vance’s comments, "These are really really good tight campaign soundbites about Ms Harris’ record and about the American people. Relieved to see this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"An articulate and very clever line of attack by @JDVance here," author Justin Hart wrote.

"This messaging all day, every day," The Federalist contributor Adam Johnston advised.

Commentator Rob Smith praised Vance's rhetoric, "Brutal @JDVance takes down Harris/Walz."

"Perfect clip," producer of the Ruthless podcast Nick Clavi wrote on social media.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., declared simply, "This is the way."

Fox News' Michael Lee, Audrey Conklin, Elizabeth Elkind, and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.