ELECTIONS

'Thank you, Kamala!': Gleeful Republicans rip Tim Walz as GOP readies to battle progressive Dem ticket

Republicans are describing the Harris-Walz ticket as a 'dream for the radical Left'

By Elizabeth Elkind , Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published | Updated
Congressional Republicans are salivating over facing an ultra-progressive presidential ticket in November amid news that Vice President Kamala Harris is picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., threw a reference to self-described Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on X, "Harris Feels the Bern and picks Walz. Thank you, Kamala! Governor Tim Walz is a dream for the radical Left."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the highest-ranking House lawmaker from Walz’s home state, accused him of implementing policies that would make it look more like the blue stronghold of California.

HARRIS LAPS TRUMP IN CASH DASH THANKS TO FUNDRAISING SURGE 

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrives to speak at a press conference regarding new gun legislation at City Hall on August 1, 2024, in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"It’s not surprising [Harris] picked Tim Walz to be her running mate — he embodies the same disastrous economic, open-borders, and soft-on-crime policies Harris has inflicted on our country the last four years," Emmer wrote on X.

"Walz is an empty suit who has worked to turn Minnesota into Harris’ home state of California, and solidifies this ticket's full embrace of a radical, America-last agenda."

And in a preview of the GOP’s likely attack strategy over the next three months, several Republicans brought up Walz’s leadership of the state through the Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020.

They also pointed out that Harris promoted a bail fund for rioters, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, when she ran for president in the 2020 cycle.

HARRIS LEANS IN ON BORDER SECURITY AND TRUMP RELISHES THE FIGHT

VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is running for president as of late July (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"The Democrat Party makes history as they anoint Harris-Walz to the ballot this November representing the most radical Far Left wing ticket in history," said House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. "Walz was a failed Member of Congress, is a failed Governor who supported Defund the Police BLM that torched cities to the ground. All while Kamala fundraised to bail out violent criminals from prison."

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., of the neighboring state of Wisconsin wrote in a statement, "While Minnesota burned, Tim Walz did nothing and watched. While Minnesota burned, Kamala Harris helped violent rioters get out of jail. This is the SOCIALIST dream."

Walz had been criticized during the protests four years ago for not calling in the National Guard sooner while activists burned buildings and looted stores in Minneapolis.

2024 AD WARS: TRUMP, HARRIS RACE TO DEFINE VICE PRESIDENT

Riot in Minneapolis

Flames from a nearby fire illuminate protesters standing on a barricade in front of the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Getty)

"Tim Walz is a perfect choice for Kamala Harris. He let BLM rioters, arsonists, and looters rampage through his state and she encouraged donations to the bail fund for the few who were arrested," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said.

The newly formed ticket did get praise from top progressives, however, like "Squad" member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate. Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people. They won’t back down under tight odds, either - from healthcare to school lunch," she wrote on X.

