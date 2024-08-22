Van Jones: Walz needs to admit he exaggerated military record so Dems can 'move on'

CNN senior political commentator Van Jones said that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz needed to come clean to voters about his military record as he continues to face allegations of "stolen valor" from veterans.

"He has to clean that up. He does," Jones said Thursday. "And I think it‘s actually on brand for him to say, you know what, I got a little bit full of myself and said some stuff wasn‘t true. And if my student did that, I'd want my student to correct, and I’m going to correct it."

"I think we're in a business where people think, if you‘re just honest, we all sometimes polish up a story now and there. But now you’re on a main stage and got caught on it. Just cough up the furball so we can move on from this issue," he continued.

Jones said that questions about his service would continue to follow Walz because he had risen from a relatively unknown to a "superstar" in the Democratic Party after being named as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate earlier this month.

"This guy's political skills are extraordinary. His ability to connect is extraordinary," Jones, a former adviser to former President Obama said. "He is a cut above the best people in our party, and he just got here. That‘s why they’re trying to muddy this guy up because this dude can go anywhere in the country and talk to anybody. So they’re trying to muddy him up."

"Just cough up the furball and move on," he reiterated.

Walz served 24 years in the Army National Guard before retiring in 2005, when he launched a successful congressional campaign and served as a member of the U.S. House representing Minnesota from 2007 until 2019.

Since Harris named Walz as her running mate, he has been slammed by a number of veterans for allegedly misrepresenting his service in the military, including identifying himself to the public as a retired "command sergeant major."

Walz was promoted to the command sergeant major rank following a deployment to Italy in 2004, but he did not complete coursework with the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy to retain the rank in retirement. Walz instead retired as a master sergeant, one pay grade below command sergeant major.

The campaign was also forced to issue a statement that he had misspoke when he previously claimed to have carried weapons "in war," since he hadn't served in a combat zone.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and others have also slammed Walz for retiring and running for Congress months before his unit deployed to Iraq.



Walz delivered his acceptance speech for the vice-presidential nomination during night three of the Democratic National Convention, where former President Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey also spoke.

Harris will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, the final night of the convention.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office and campaign but did not immediately hear back.

