CNN's Van Jones frustrated VP Harris still 'tied' with Trump despite 'positive press:' 'That's scary'

CNN's Van Jones lamented on Monday that Vice President Harris was still tied with former President Trump in the polls despite weeks of "positive" media coverage and a "flawless" campaign.

"This is the big opportunity to go from a tied race to push our numbers up 1 point, 2 points, maybe 3 points. We come out of this convention with a major bounce, that puts us in the best possible position after Labor Day. We don’t want to be tied. I don’t like being tied with Donald Trump because we‘ve had now 20-plus days of positive press. He’s been falling down the stairs, slipping on banana peels and poking himself in the eyeballs. We should not be tied. We want to pull ahead," Jones said.

Harris and Trump are tied in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

CNN political commentator and former Trump campaign adviser David Urban appeared to agree and said Harris' campaign so far has been "flawless," and despite its success, Harris was still tied with Trump.

"They're doing the best they can, and it's tied, that's really important," Urban said.

"That's scary," Jones chimed in.

Other polls have showed Harris topping Trump nationally in a general election match-up. A recent Fox News poll found Trump beating Harris by one percentage point.

The new CBS/YouGov poll, which was released one day before the start of the Democratic Convention, found Harris was beating Trump nationally 51 percent to 48 percent, but running about even in swing states.

Jones, a big supporter of President Biden, also noted that Biden's speech tonight at the convention would be historic.

"Tonight Biden comes out and he‘s going to do one of the most beautiful acts of political leadership; to step back, so somebody else can step forward. It very rarely happens," Jones said.

He suggested Biden's speech would make Democratic voters want to fight harder.

"And it’s going to make people want to fight that much harder that his sacrifice is not in vain," Jones said.

Jones recently praised Harris' performance in the political arena since emerging as the nominee.

"You are watching a master class in politics happening from the most underestimated politician in America," Jones said earlier this month, before dismissing concerns that Harris has not sat for any formal interviews with the press.

"I‘m not worried about her talking to a reporter, but right now, if it ain‘t broke, why fix it?" he said. "She‘s got a convention coming up. She‘s going to go up another point or two. And then she can talk to a reporter."