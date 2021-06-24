Biden's sister appears to be cashing in on brother with new book deal

President Biden’s sister appears to be cashing in on her brother's ascension to office with a new book about her relationship with the president.

It was announced on Thursday that Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, will be publishing a memoir next April entitled "Growing Up Biden: A Memoir," which will look at her life growing up with the president.

The book's cover photo features Owens and president, as well as siblings Jimmy and Frank Biden and their mother, with the caption "Photo by dad," Politico reported Thursday.

In his 2007 memoir, Biden said his sister became his "best friend" by the time Owens was 6 years old and has been a central figure in his political career — managing each of his campaigns until his 2020 presidential run, the outlet noted.

"Valerie Biden was the cornerstone that allowed me to sustain and then rebuild my family," Biden wrote in 2007. "When Neilia died, my sister was the person I trusted completely with my sons."

Owens' memoir appears to go against White House policy. Press secretary Jen Psaki said in January that it was the administration’s policy "that the president's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way, in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support."

The book deal comes after the president's son, Hunter Biden, has taken heat from ethics experts over revelations that his artworks are selling for as high as $500,000, despite him lacking experience as an artist.

Neither the White House nor Celadon Books, Owens’ publisher, responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.