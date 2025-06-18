Expand / Collapse search
VA secretary calls out California officials after LA anti-ICE riots shutter clinic serving veterans

Closed Los Angeles clinic provided cancer care, suicide prevention, and traumatic brain injury services

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Anti-ICE riots force Los Angeles VA clinic to close, canceling thousands of appointments Video

Anti-ICE riots force Los Angeles VA clinic to close, canceling thousands of appointments

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins explains the impact of anti-ICE demonstrations and his efforts to prioritize the goal of helping veterans.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins called out California officials for ignoring the impact the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots have had on displaced veterans after an ambulatory clinic was forced to suddenly shutter its doors earlier this month.

"They're not peaceful. We see what they're doing. They're throwing stuff at us. They're taking it out on the police," he said of the protesters on "Fox & Friends," Wednesday.

"What Gavin Newsom and… the mayor, don't want to talk about is the impact on the people who are just trying to live their lives… we have a large homeless population of veterans [in Los Angeles]… which we're working on fixing… but we've got a lot who just need that basic care."

EXCLUSIVE: VA DEPT SAYS LA RIOTS FORCED COMMUNITY CENTER CLOSURES IMPACTING MORE THAN 600 VETERANS

ICE riot LA

A man on a motorcycle carries a Mexican flag as smoke rises from a burning car on Atlantic Boulevard, during a standoff by protesters and law enforcement, following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, U.S., June 7, 2025.   (REUTERS/Barbara Davidson)

Collins said the local benefits office is also closed, meaning veterans are struggling to receive the help they need in multiple ways.

He also said workers have been displaced as a result of the chaos.

"Nobody talks about that… the governor out there and the mayor – why don't they actually talk about the real issue, and that's that we can't get services to the people that need it?"

The now-closed Los Angeles VA clinic provided cancer care, suicide prevention, pain management, amputation care and traumatic brain injury services.

MAXINE WATERS TAUNTS ARMED AGENTS AFTER FEDS SLAM DOOR ON HER DURING LA RIOTS: 'YOU BETTER SHOOT STRAIGHT'

Los Angeles VA clinic's services

The shuttered Los Angeles VA clinic's services included cancer care, suicide prevention, pain management and more. (Fox & Friends/Screengrab)

Collins said the VA has transferred as many patients as possible to telehealth services to continue their care, but says there's little substitute for traditional treatment.

"I'm tired of this idea that we're trying to help our veterans, help Americans, but yet we're letting the folks in L.A. run wild and graffiti our buildings and do the things that stop us from actually taking care of our veterans," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for a prior report on this issue.

VA Secretary Collins rips media, lawmakers for putting doubt into veterans Video

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.