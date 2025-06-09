Maxine Waters taunts armed agents after feds slam door on her during LA riots: 'You better shoot straight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Maxine Waters had a federal building door slammed in her face during the L.A. migrant riots – and was caught on video taunting armed agents, asking if they planned to shoot her.

Video shows Waters hurrying past graffiti-covered walls of a government building and up the steps to a plywood-shielded doorway where a small crowd had gathered.

"Hello, hello, hello," Waters, D-Calif., called out as she saw the California National Guard approaching the door, to enter.

"I just came to use my congressional authority to check on David Huerta," she said, referring to the SEIU union leader who was arrested during the weekend’s protests.

The last agent to enter turned to her and said, "Ma’am, our lobby is secure right now to all visitors."

But that did not deter the 86-year-old 18-term Democrat.

"Excuse me, I need to get in," she said, as the agent told her to "contact our public affairs office," as he closed the door in her face.

"I just want to see David Huerta!" she called out.

Asked by nearby onlookers about the situation, Waters said she said Huerta was "targeted" but did not know why.

"I don’t know whether they are going to deport him? I want to report back to my caucus what is happening," she said.

In a statement on the incident, Waters said she went to the Metropolitan Detention Center to visit Huerta – whom the SEIU said was "caught" in one of a series of ICE raids in Los Angeles County the union described as "a violent sweep."

Waters also alluded to another viral clip she produced, which showed her taunting armed agents standing in formation in another part of the city.

"I pled [sic] with the National Guard, which was heavily armed, not to use their weapons against peaceful demonstrators who were simply exercising their rights to freedom of speech and protest," Waters said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"All people deserve to be treated with dignity and due process under the law: Peaceful, nonviolent demonstrations are critical to protecting our constitutional rights."

"The President of the United States is a cruel, dishonorable human being," she said, adding that he and others would "just as soon" like to see agents "shoot somebody down."

"But I don't want that to happen. I want the elected officials to do everything that we can to dissuade them," Waters later told reporters.

In the latter case, Waters was seen hollering at the agents, insisting they were letting themselves become unwitting pawns of President Donald Trump:

"This is Trump and his outrageous attempt to not only target our sanctuary city, but to frighten us and intimidate us. This is wrong, and I hope that none of you will use those guns to shoot anybody… and allow them to make your service a service when you're killing people," she called out to the troops.

Addressing assembled reporters at another opportunity, Waters claimed Trump wants to have an excuse to enact martial law and "goad us into a fight."

"This is about how they’re going to treat people of color in America… They have all the guns – we know they have all the guns."

In another clip, she is seen addressing more troops: "What are you going to do? You're going to shoot some kid?"

"You're gonna shoot an elected official? If you shoot me, you better shoot straight."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.