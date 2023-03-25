Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Uvalde, TX mayor tells Biden to 'face reality' after suspected smuggling attempt leaves two migrants dead

Democrats want to 'stick their hand in the sand' and ignore the border crisis, Don McLaughlin argues

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
Uvalde, TX Mayor Don McLaughlin sounds off on border crisis: ‘How many lives have to be lost?’ Video

Uvalde, TX Mayor Don McLaughlin sounds off on border crisis: ‘How many lives have to be lost?’

Mayor of Uvalde, TX Don McLaughlin weighs in on the deadly human smuggling situation that left two migrants dead and 10 hospitalized near the Texas border. 

After two migrants suffocated to death in a suspected human smuggling attempt, Uvalde, TX Mayor Don McLaughlin appeared on "Fox and Friends," Saturday, to issue a dire warning to President Biden. 

He asked, "How many lives have to be lost" until administrative action is taken?

TEXAS AUTHORITIES SAY AT LEAST 2 MIGRANTS DEAD, OVER A DOZEN INJURED AFTER 'SUFFOCATING' IN TRAIN CAR

DON MCLAUGHLIN: Well, how anybody could come down here and look and use common sense and see that we have a problem down here. And I don't know why the Democrats keep wanting to stick their head in the sand and say, we have a good policy down here, when we don't. You know, when they come to the border, they only come where it's been sanitized. 

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks with US Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks with US Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (JIM WATSON/AFP)

So when they come in, it looks nice and clean and there's no problems in it. Come stay with some of these ranchers. Come with these first responders and these law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day in these high-speed pursuits that average 100 to 130 miles per hour. Face reality.

