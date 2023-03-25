Uvalde, TX mayor tells Biden to 'face reality' after suspected smuggling attempt leaves two migrants dead

After two migrants suffocated to death in a suspected human smuggling attempt, Uvalde, TX Mayor Don McLaughlin appeared on "Fox and Friends," Saturday, to issue a dire warning to President Biden.

He asked, "How many lives have to be lost" until administrative action is taken?

DON MCLAUGHLIN: Well, how anybody could come down here and look and use common sense and see that we have a problem down here. And I don't know why the Democrats keep wanting to stick their head in the sand and say, we have a good policy down here, when we don't. You know, when they come to the border, they only come where it's been sanitized.

So when they come in, it looks nice and clean and there's no problems in it. Come stay with some of these ranchers. Come with these first responders and these law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day in these high-speed pursuits that average 100 to 130 miles per hour. Face reality.