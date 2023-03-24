Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Texas authorities say at least 2 migrants dead, over a dozen injured after 'suffocating' in train car

The incident is suspected to be related to human smuggling, sources said

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson , Bill Melugin | Fox News
TX DPS trooper stops truck with nine illegal immigrants Video

TX DPS trooper stops truck with nine illegal immigrants

A Texas DPS trooper arrested an 18-year-old man from Oklahoma for human smuggling after getting a Ford F-150 stuck in the mud. 

At least two migrants have died and 14 others are in critical condition after they were found in a train car near a small Texas town in Uvalde County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. 

The incident is suspected to be related to human smuggling, sources said. 

FILE - A Border Patrol agent talks to migrants after they were detained and taken into custody, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations.

FILE - A Border Patrol agent talks to migrants after they were detained and taken into custody, March 21, 2021, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Knippa, Texas, is in Uvalde County, not far from San Antonio. 

Knippa, Texas, is in Uvalde County, not far from San Antonio.  (Google Maps)

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that six life flights had already flown out with more medical resources on the way. 

The incident comes less than a year after 53 migrants died after being found inside a tractor trailer in the searing summer heat outside of nearby San Antonio.  