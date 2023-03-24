Texas authorities say at least 2 migrants dead, over a dozen injured after 'suffocating' in train car

At least two migrants have died and 14 others are in critical condition after they were found in a train car near a small Texas town in Uvalde County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The incident is suspected to be related to human smuggling, sources said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that six life flights had already flown out with more medical resources on the way.

The incident comes less than a year after 53 migrants died after being found inside a tractor trailer in the searing summer heat outside of nearby San Antonio.