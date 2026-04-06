Influencer Jake Paul says Charlie Kirk would have been 'the next president'

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Boxer and influencer Jake Paul mourned the death of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk in a new interview, saying that he would have inevitably been elected president someday if he had lived.

Becoming President someday, for Kirk, "was like his job and his purpose and all of that," Paul told Theo Von, suggesting it would have made more sense than he, a boxer, aiming for the same position. "Charlie Kirk was clearly going to be the next president."

Paul is an influencer with tens of millions of subscribers, and is noteworthy for having converted his online fame into a boxing career, real-world business ventures, and possibly a future career in politics. Paul has also been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, and during a March 13 rally in Hebron, Kentucky, Trump offered him a "complete and total endorsement" should Paul choose to pursue political office.

Paul spoke with Von about his concerns about getting involved in politics, noting in today’s environment, assassination is a legitimate concern. Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

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Nonetheless, he noted that he has been flirting with politics, saying, "I think it goes back to Marcus Aurelius, of, like, helping society and like that's the number one thing you can do." Aurelius has numerous quotes about how it is the duty of the powerful to be involved in politics for the public good.

He went on to argue that if there is a "dumb--- running and opposing, I will enter the game and risk getting assassinated, but I don't want to."

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"I could see you running. I could see something like that," his interviewer said. "It does take something inside of people. I feel like they feel a sense of purpose and a calling to something. And if they can make sure that that's not just attached to their own ego, and they can make sure that there is a sense of like, ‘I can do something better, and I'm willing to put myself out there to do that.’"

Paul credited Trump for being such a person who has not only signed himself up for such a demanding job, but noted this is also a job one burdens their families and all of their loved ones with.

"Like Charlie would have been the guy," Paul lamented. "It’s f---ing sad, bro. He's so f---ing awesome."

Paul noted that he did not spend time with Kirk personally, but followed all of his social media, and his takeaway was, "He was like aiming for it, though."

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