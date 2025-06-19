Mayor of nation's 'best-run' city credits focus on responsible budgeting, public safety

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mayor of Provo, Utah, told Fox News Digital that Provo was ranked as the best-run city in a new survey because local government officials adhered to the fundamentals.

"We've always believed in getting the basics right first and that's quality schools, safe neighborhoods, well-maintained roads and responsible budgeting," Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi told Fox News Digital after financial services company WalletHub touted her city this week.

Kaufusi cited her work on public safety, noting it was a "top concern" for residents.

"We're proud to boast that we have the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the whole nation and the seventh-lowest property crime rate. And two years ago, we were voted the safest large city in the nation," Kaufusi said.

"So all of those factors come into play. It seems to put the spotlight on us and that's what brings people to Provo. And we love it and [it] brings business and we're open for business. So we are really honored and really humbled that we got to be called out for this [honor] today."

WalletHub attributed economic growth, low crime, low unemployment and clean roads to Provo’s high ranking.

The financial service added that Provo, which has more than 110,000 residents, also boasted the 22nd-best road quality in the country.

WalletHub reported it measured the "effectiveness of local leadership" by "determining a city’s operating efficiency."

Each city was given a "Quality of Services" score based on 36 metrics that were grouped into six service categories, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. These were measured against the city’s per capita budget.

The cities that ranked low on WalletHub's list had high crime rates, including San Francisco, which came in as the worst-run on the list of 148 cities.

WalletHub writer and analyst Chip Lupo told Fox News Digital that "Provo is a great example of what can happen when city leaders listen to their residents."

"The mayor mentioned that public safety is a top priority, and the results speak for themselves. Provo has some of the lowest violent and property crime rates in the country, and that was a key factor in Provo’s ranking as the best-run city in our study," Lupo said.

"Public safety is essentially the foundation for everything else in any city. When people feel safe, they’re more likely to engage in their community, support local businesses, and take advantage of public services. Provo shows that you can prioritize safety and still manage your budget well. It’s a great model for other cities looking to improve how they serve their residents."