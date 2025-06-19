Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Mayor of nation's 'best-run' city credits focus on responsible budgeting, public safety

Provo, Utah was ranked best-run in WalletHub survey of 148 American cities

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Blue cities try to flip the script on crime Video

Blue cities try to flip the script on crime

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas reports on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s anti-shoplifting plan and Republicans’ criticisms of Democrats’ crime approach.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mayor of Provo, Utah, told Fox News Digital that Provo was ranked as the best-run city in a new survey because local government officials adhered to the fundamentals.

"We've always believed in getting the basics right first and that's quality schools, safe neighborhoods, well-maintained roads and responsible budgeting," Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi told Fox News Digital after financial services company WalletHub touted her city this week.

Kaufusi cited her work on public safety, noting it was a "top concern" for residents.

provo, utah mayor

The mayor of Provo, Utah told Fox News Digital that her city was recognized as the "best-run" by WalletHub because local government officials adhered to the "fundamentals." (Fox News Digital)

"We're proud to boast that we have the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the whole nation and the seventh-lowest property crime rate. And two years ago, we were voted the safest large city in the nation," Kaufusi said.

MAYOR DANIEL LURIE SEES 'VIBE SHIFT' IN SAN FRANCISCO AS HE WORKS TO CLEAN UP CITY

"So all of those factors come into play. It seems to put the spotlight on us and that's what brings people to Provo. And we love it and [it] brings business and we're open for business. So we are really honored and really humbled that we got to be called out for this [honor] today."

WalletHub attributed economic growth, low crime, low unemployment and clean roads to Provo’s high ranking.

The financial service added that Provo, which has more than 110,000 residents, also boasted the 22nd-best road quality in the country.

WalletHub reported it measured the "effectiveness of local leadership" by "determining a city’s operating efficiency."

Provo Utah mural

A mural in downtown Provo is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2018.  (Evan Cobb for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Each city was given a "Quality of Services" score based on 36 metrics that were grouped into six service categories, including financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. These were measured against the city’s per capita budget.

BROKEN CITIES, BAD GOVERNANCE: BLUE STATE CITY RESIDENTS VOTING WITH THEIR FEET

The cities that ranked low on WalletHub's list had high crime rates, including San Francisco, which came in as the worst-run on the list of 148 cities.

WalletHub writer and analyst Chip Lupo told Fox News Digital that "Provo is a great example of what can happen when city leaders listen to their residents."

"The mayor mentioned that public safety is a top priority, and the results speak for themselves. Provo has some of the lowest violent and property crime rates in the country, and that was a key factor in Provo’s ranking as the best-run city in our study," Lupo said.

Provo, Utah police

Provo, Utah Mayor Michelle Kaufusi says the city has delivered on public safety. (Provo Police Department Facebook)

"Public safety is essentially the foundation for everything else in any city. When people feel safe, they’re more likely to engage in their community, support local businesses, and take advantage of public services. Provo shows that you can prioritize safety and still manage your budget well. It’s a great model for other cities looking to improve how they serve their residents."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn