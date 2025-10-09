UT Chattanooga overrules student government, approves TPUSA chapter after rejection fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) has overruled the school's student government after it voted to block students from starting a Turning Point USA chapter on campus.

"As part of the process of becoming a Registered Student Organization at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, the Dean of Student’s Office has completed its review of a group of students' application to establish a chapter of Turning Point USA on campus," Jay Blackman, vice chancellor of communications and marketing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The Dean of Students' Office has determined that Turning Point USA is approved as a Registered Student Organization," Blackman said.

The university’s student government had voted against the students starting the chapter, whose 31-year-old founder and CEO, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his " American Comeback Tour ."

"While the Student Government Association may voice opinions, recognition of student organizations is determined by the UTC Dean of Students and Chancellor," Blackman said. "Turning Point USA has been authorized in accordance with university policy and the law."

In a Wednesday post on X before Blackman made the announcement that the group would be approved after it was rejected by the student government, trial lawyer Robert Barnes took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the school’s rejection.

"My hometown school -- @UTChattanooga -- apparently told students they cannot form a campus chapter of @TPUSA due to false claims of ‘hate speech,’" Barnes said. "If this is not reversed immediately, I will sue the school for the students, and win. And UTC will pay the bill. Fix it now!"

Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon replied to Barnes' X post, writing, "Let us know what happens."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Barnes said, "Many thanks to all those who spoke out & special thanks to AAG Dhillon, who publicly voiced support for us. That was the gamechanger."

Turning Point USA is a national conservative youth organization founded by Kirk in 2012 with a stated mission to promote "free markets and limited government" on college campuses.

