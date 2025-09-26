Florida vows legal action against any efforts to block TPUSA chapters on campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights announced on Thursday that they will be taking legal action against any public schools that block Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapters.

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X about Florida's new effort to protect TPUSA chapters, standing beside April Carney, a member of the Duval County School Board.

"We’ve been hearing reports up and down the state public schools not allowing TPUSA organizations to be formed on campus. This is discriminatory–It’s wrong, and we will not stand for it. Our AG’s Office of Parental Rights will be bringing legal action where necessary to ensure we are protecting the rights of students to organize, associate, and engage in speech and debate," Uthmeier wrote.

Carney said that students and parents should know the Duval County School Board is currently revamping student-led organization policy so that there should be no issues with opening a TPUSA chapter and other clubs.

"There should be no issues with you opening a Turning Point USA chapter," he pointed out.

Uthmeier announced the formation of the Office of Parental Rights in April, the "first-in-the-nation initiative" established to "provide justice to parents and families whose rights have been violated."

Florida's office has not confirmed with Fox News Digital any official reporting of high schools or other education institutions attempting to block TPUSA chapters.

The announcement comes after TPUSA saw a surge in support since Charlie Kirk's assassination. After Kirk's massive memorial service on Sunday, TPUSA announced that it has received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters.

Oklahoma has also moved to support TPUSA chapters. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters pledged Tuesday to establish a TPUSA chapter in every high school.

Kirk’s wife, Erika, has been named the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA.

Turning Point USA currently operates 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters.