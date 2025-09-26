Expand / Collapse search
Florida vows legal action against any efforts to block TPUSA chapters on campus

Attorney General's office targets public schools after alleged reports of discrimination against TPUSA chapters

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Oklahoma's state superintendent announces TPUSA chapters for every high school Video

Oklahoma's state superintendent announces TPUSA chapters for every high school

Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters discussed his plan to put Turning Point USA chapters in every high school on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights announced on Thursday that they will be taking legal action against any public schools that block Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapters.

TURNING POINT USA SAYS CAMPUS CHAPTER REQUESTS SURGE TO OVER 32,000 AFTER KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X about Florida's new effort to protect TPUSA chapters, standing beside April Carney, a member of the Duval County School Board.

Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X Florida’s new effort to protect TPUSA chapters in the state standing beside April Carney, a member of the Duval County School Board. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"We’ve been hearing reports up and down the state public schools not allowing TPUSA organizations to be formed on campus. This is discriminatory–It’s wrong, and we will not stand for it. Our AG’s Office of Parental Rights will be bringing legal action where necessary to ensure we are protecting the rights of students to organize, associate, and engage in speech and debate," Uthmeier wrote.

OKLAHOMA STATE SUPERINTENDENT PLEDGES A TURNING POINT USA CHAPTER FOR EVERY HIGH SCHOOL

Florida Capitol

The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Parental Rights announced on Thursday that they will be taking legal actions against any public schools that block Turning Point USA chapters. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Carney said that students and parents should know the Duval County School Board is currently revamping student-led organization policy so that there should be no issues with opening a TPUSA chapter and other clubs.

"There should be no issues with you opening a Turning Point USA chapter," he pointed out.

Uthmeier announced the formation of the Office of Parental Rights in April, the "first-in-the-nation initiative" established to "provide justice to parents and families whose rights have been violated." 

Florida's office has not confirmed with Fox News Digital any official reporting of high schools or other education institutions attempting to block TPUSA chapters.

FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH: TURNING POINT USA BECOMES A RALLYING FORCE FOR GEN Z IN BATTLEGROUND ARIZONA

The announcement comes after TPUSA saw a surge in support since Charlie Kirk's assassination. After Kirk's massive memorial service on Sunday, TPUSA announced that it has received more than 120,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters. 

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters

Oklahoma state school superintendent Ryan Walters pledged Tuesday to have a TPUSA chapter in every high school. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Oklahoma has also moved to support TPUSA chapters. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters pledged Tuesday to establish a TPUSA chapter in every high school.

Kirk’s wife, Erika, has been named the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA. 

Turning Point USA currently operates 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters.

