USNS Comfort commanding officer on arrival in NYC: 'Excited to be here and excited to get started'

Capt. Patrick Amersbach, the commanding officer of the treatment facility aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort, told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Monday that he should be ready to receive patients Tuesday.

"Job one for us is to get set up and make sure we are ready to receive patients tomorrow," said Amersbach, who added that the ship was able to launch its mission to New York City in record time thanks to a "team effort" between the ship's crew and crewmen stationed at the U.S. Navy installation in Norfolk, Va.

The Comfort, which arrived in New York Harbor Monday morning, can hold as many as 1,000 patients at a time and will be used for non-coronavirus-related health care procedures.

"We are coming to the fight with 80 ICU beds, 20 post-anesthesia-care beds and the balance are medical/surgical beds," said Amersbach, who added the ship's wards are geared toward treating military members and are assembled with single beds and a handful of bunk beds.

The captain told Hemmer that he his working with city officials to determine the flow of patients and who will be cared for o nboard. His crew is also in direct communication with medical professionals at the Jacob Javits Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital.

"We are excited to be here and excited to get started. And what a reception we got from New York City," he said.

On the other side of the country, the Comfort's sister ship, USNS Mercy, has docked in Los Angeles to perform a similar function.