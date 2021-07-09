US vaccination campaigns 'just wrong,’ Stanford professor says: 'You don't bully people'

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University in California, slammed U.S. coronavirus vaccination tactics during an appearance Thursday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA: We have to be honest with people. These vaccines are still under experimental-use authority and these vaccines do have side effects. For older people I think it is still worth the risk but you don’t bully people. You tell people, ‘Go talk with your doctor, talk over the risks and then make your own decision.’ That’s the right way to do public health.

What we’re doing now is just wrong. It’s going to create vaccine hesitancy not eliminate it.

