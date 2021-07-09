Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published

US vaccination campaigns 'just wrong,’ Stanford professor says: 'You don't bully people'

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya spoke Thursday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'It's just wrong': Stanford Medicine Professor slams government vaccination tactics Video

'It's just wrong': Stanford Medicine Professor slams government vaccination tactics

Professor of Medicine at Stanford Dr. Jay Bhattacharya joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to weigh in on the vaccination campaigns: 'You don't bully people'

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University in California, slammed U.S. coronavirus vaccination tactics during an appearance Thursday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA: We have to be honest with people. These vaccines are still under experimental-use authority and these vaccines do have side effects. For older people I think it is still worth the risk but you don’t bully people. You tell people, ‘Go talk with your doctor, talk over the risks and then make your own decision.’ That’s the right way to do public health. 

What we’re doing now is just wrong. It’s going to create vaccine hesitancy not eliminate it.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

Pfizer plans to introduce 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.