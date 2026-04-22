US monitoring ‘concerning’ UK prosecution of retired pastor who preached John 3:16 near hospital

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A retired pastor in the United Kingdom is awaiting a ruling after standing trial Wednesday on criminal charges stemming from a gospel sermon he preached near a hospital.

Clive Johnston, 77, faces two charges tied to a July 7, 2024, sermon on John 3:16 that he delivered near Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Prosecutors claim he violated Northern Ireland’s Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act 2023 by preaching near a hospital where abortions are performed. If convicted, he could face a criminal record and a fine of up to £2,500 ($3,376).

Johnston may be the first person prosecuted under the law for preaching a sermon unrelated to abortion in a protected zone, according to the Christian Institute, which is supporting his legal case.

At Wednesday's hearing at Coleraine Magistrates' Court, a District Judge announced he would reserve judgment until May 7, according to the legal group.

A newly released police bodycam video of the July 2024 incident was shared with Fox News Digital on Wednesday. In the video, an officer approaches Johnston to tell him he is in a clearly marked safe access zone and cannot be filming or preaching in the area.

"You can say to yourself, in the goodness of my heart, I am coming here to preach the word of God," the officer says at one point. "However, if you are reckless, as to the effect that it could have on patients, staff, or any protected person, then you may be committing an offense."

"That is an incredible thought," Johnston replies in the video. "Because what you're saying is the word of God, which the country has had free to proclaim and read in church for hundreds of years, freedom since the Magna Carta, suddenly could become offensive because it's outside a hospital."

The officer goes on to tell Johnston that he may go inside the chaplaincy area in the hospital if he wants a "safe area" to give "religious guidance or comfort or help."

"But while you're out here in the Safe Access Zone, any act in that area which may dissuade any protected person from availing services, harassment or cause them distress, is an offense," he added.

Prosecutors accuse Johnston of "influencing a protected person, whether directly or indirectly," by conducting a "protest" near the hospital, where abortions are performed, in violation of the 2023 law. He is also accused of failing to leave the safe access zone when directed.

The Christian Institute said Johnston’s sermon did not mention abortion.

Ahead of the hearing, the U.S. State Department expressed concern about Johnston’s case.

"The United States is still monitoring many 'buffer zone' cases in the U.K., as well as other acts of censorship across Europe," the department told The Telegraph.

Referring to other cases of Christians prosecuted under the abortion law for silent prayer, the department added, "The U.K.’s persecution of silent prayer represents not only an egregious violation of the fundamental right to free speech and religious liberty, but also a concerning departure from the shared values that ought to underpin U.S.-U.K. relations."

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Simon Calvert, deputy director of the Christian Institute, said Johnston’s prosecution sets a troubling new precedent in the U.K.

"Should a law designed to stop abortion protests be used to criminalize gospel preaching? John 3:16 is a wonderful, famous verse and everyone knows it says nothing about abortion," he said in a press release. "We have amazing freedom in this country to share the Christian message. That’s why we’ve taken on this case. Prosecuting Pastor Johnston for preaching ‘God so loved the world’ near a hospital on a quiet Sunday is a shocking new attempt to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech in a part of the world where open-air gospel services are a part of the culture."

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Johnston said he was grateful that the judge had decided to take time to think about his case before issuing a ruling because "there is a lot at stake."

"It’s a difficult thing to go through, but we are upheld by the prayers of God’s people, and we have drawn near to Christ for help and strength," he said. "Christ is the most precious thing in the world to us and that is why we are so keen to talk about him in the highways and byways of this land that we love."