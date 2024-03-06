US Agency for Global Media exec on paid leave following allegations of anti-White social media posts

The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) placed a top executive on paid administrative leave after he was accused of referring to White people as "snow roaches" and making other derogatory comments on social media.

Conservative X account End Wokeness said Friday it uncovered an account belonging to USAGM Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of IT Operations James "J.R." Reeves that has posted several belittling comments about White people. The USAGM, which is made up of six state-owned entities including Voice of America, quickly said it "does not condone intolerance in any form" and would investigate the claims.

Reeves has since been placed on paid administrative leave, per federal legal requirements.

The account allegedly connected to Reeves recently wrote, "Cry about it, snow roaches" to caption a meme that stated, "Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists." The account also responded to several messages by calling the user a "snow roach" and suggesting they were uneducated or racist.

"Last time I checked it’s the snow roaches that are mad about immigrants," the account wrote on Feb. 12, while another message posted the same day said, "Like the other snow roaches, resort to racist tropes when you can’t construct a logical argument. Clearly uneducated. Stat triggered," according to a video posted by End Wokeness.

Another post from the account said, "You believe all the talking points from the ‘Republicans.’ Plus you’re a racist t--t. Immigrants to not have more rights. But just to help I’ve taken in multiple immigrant families to help! Now stay triggered! #snowroach."

The account also wrote, "By 2045 Snow roaches will be a minority. That scares you… #welfarequeens," according to End Wokeness, with a snapshot of a Pew Research Center finding about the White population in the U.S. shrinking in the last decade.

In addition to Voice of America, the USAGM is made up of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting Networks, and the Open Technology Fund.

The X account allegedly belonging to Reeves, @devast8nSigma, was locked, after End Wokeness put a spotlight on the offensive messages. It blocked a Fox News Digital reporter who asked via direct message if the account belonged to Reeves.

End Wokeness claimed "Reeves posted pictures of himself on this account multiple times throughout the years" and "used this account to demonize White people, label them snow roaches, and celebrate their demographic decline." The account's bio referenced Phi Beta Sigma, a national Black fraternity where Reeves is listed as a regional director on its website.

Prior to the administrative leave, Reeves was responsible for "directly overseeing the telecommunications networks, server infrastructure, data management, and IT Security and modernization efforts," according to the USAGM website. He previously worked for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.