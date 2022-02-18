Urban planner details how we can design cities for a better quality of life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cars are such a central part of American life that we often do not realize how dependent our day-to-day survival is reliant on consistent access to a vehicle. However, cities and towns were not always built in a way that prevented easy, walkable access to basic necessities, urban planner Andrés Duany told "Tucker Carlson Today."

Duany said that with reimagined city planning and architecture, living spaces can be centered around ease of movement and human interaction.

"I think what makes America pretty awful is that the car is mandatory. Yes, if you did not have a car almost at an individual level, every individual has a car. You would literally starve to death in a couple of days," said Duany.

Duany continues to explain how the current town plan, which makes cars a "mandatory" tool for people to acquire what they need, greatly affects your life and can actually be a hindrance to freedom.

"The town plan. It really affects your life. For example, a kid that has to be driven everywhere is a kid with no freedom at all. You know, right? And an older person that no longer can drive is a prisoner, highly isolated. So what we design are places that are walkable, above all walkable, where you can get to your daily needs by walking."

He goes on to discuss the importance of being able to walk to daily needs, and how this practice died along with the widespread takeover of the automobile.

"Up to about 1950, before the cars were widespread and before everyone essentially had one. Every place, right across cultures, you needed your daily needs within walking distance. It was absolutely normal. The Romans did it, the Chinese did it. Everybody did it. And then the car eradicated that discipline," said Duany.

