Upcoming Superman movie restores 'American way' phrase to famous motto

After sparking outrage by dropping Superman’s pro-American mantra dating back to World War II, it appears a new film adaption of the famous DC Comics superhero will be a return to patriotic form.

Superman is one of the earliest and most iconic superheroes, with a nearly 90-year history since his creation in the 1930s by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. He has been played by movie stars ranging from Christopher Reeve to Dean Cain and Henry Cavill.

One of Superman’s mottos was "Truth, Justice and the American Way," which, according to NBC News came from a "Superman" radio serial in the early 1940s amid World War II. The saying was also used in the 1978 "Superman" movie adaptation. DC Comics met controversy when, in 2021, it changed his motto so be the more globally inclusive "truth, justice … and a better tomorrow."

A March 15, 2023 press release from DC parent Warner Bros. Discovery appeared to imply that the new "Superman: Legacy" film may play to American nostalgia rather than woke sensibility.

"Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas," the press release read. "He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Director James Gunn tweeted about how he will approach the film.

"I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved," James Gunn wrote in a tweet thread announcing he would be at the helm of the 2025 film.

He then added, "Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Right-leaning film critic and host of the Hollywood in Toto Podcast Christian Toto commented on the move to Fox News Digital.

"The Superman motto restoration is a very minor item, but it didn't happen in a vacuum," he wrote. "Hollywood is slowly realizing how off-putting woke theatrics can be, and the Biden economy is making studios pinch pennies in every possible way. If that means appeasing a huge swath of comic book fans eager for an old-school, all-American Superman, so be it."

He added, "We also saw this in the mostly apolitical Oscars ceremony. The message is finally hitting Hollywood. Stop dividing us and take a knee in the culture wars."