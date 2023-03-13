Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Internet cheers Vietnamese refugee's Oscar win and his inspiring speech praising 'the American dream'

Actor Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Actor Ke Huy Quan’s speech went viral after he won Best Supporting Actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which also won Best Picture at the Oscars on Sunday. 

Vietnamese-born Quan has been featured on the silver screen before when he played Short Round in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984) and Data in "The Goonies" (1985).

When receiving his award, Quan gave a tearful speech about his life that inspired many watching. 

He said, "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream!"

Ke Huy Quan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards as a best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Ke Huy Quan attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards as a best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Getty Images)

"Imagine that - An Oscar winner who loves America," Singer and songwriter John Ondrasik from Five for Fighting tweeted along with many American flag emojis.

The first female NFL scout, Connie Carberg, wrote, "Love it ‘This is the American Dream’ #Oscars."

"My first cry of the night. #KeHuyQuan is the #AmericanDream," writer and actor Damon Gonzalez tweeted. 

USA Today culture reporter Hannah Yasharoff tweeted, "u ever just sob while writing a story?"

(L-R) Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Kwan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, and Ke Huy Quan, winners of the Best Feature award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once, pose in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.

(L-R) Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Kwan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Wang, and Ke Huy Quan, winners of the Best Feature award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once, pose in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

"Such an amazing night. Kudos to Producer Jonathan Wang, Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheiner, Best Actress Michelle Yeoh, and Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan for your historic wins and your inspiring speeches," California State Senator Dave Min wrote. "Our kids were so pumped! #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce."

"Such a wonderful human being !! So Happy for him - Ke Huy Quan ‘ This is the American Dream ‘ we are all with you Ke !," actor and director Robert Davi tweeted. 

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunited on stage at the Oscars. Both had starred together in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunited on stage at the Oscars. Both had starred together in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." (Getty)

The official account representing the Oddworld video game series praised the Oscar-winning actor as well, "The tears haven't stopped and won't stop. Such pure emotion. We're so happy for him!"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.