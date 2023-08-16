Upcoming Marvel star rejected ‘huge’ Hollywood franchises to spend time with kids: ‘Feeds my soul’

"Kick-Ass" star and leading man in Marvel’s upcoming "Kraven The Hunter" Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that he has turned down multiple blockbuster Hollywood franchises because he’d much rather be with his children than be an "actor that goes job to job."

In a recent interview with Esquire, the young British actor called the Hollywood rat race "f------ boring" and said that he prefers normal, "everyday" life with his family.

Taylor-Johnson, who starred 2014’s "Godzilla," and the more recent "Bullet Train," spoke to the outlet about rejecting several other big film franchises over the years, so he could spend time with his kids.

He said, "There was ‘Kick-Ass’ and then there was ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Avengers,’ and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them." He added he was offered movies "that nobody knows about—big, huge franchises that were in play."

"[But] I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like," the actor stated.

Taylor-Johnson said it may have not been the right time in his career to accept all those jobs, stating, "I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway—it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn’t give a f---."

Though Johnson ripped the idea of having multiple big budget projects lined up, he took roles in three big 2023 movies that filmed almost back-to-back, including "Kraven," "The Fall Guy," and "Nosferatu."

He noted there was "only 24 hours between each thing."

Still, he denounced being that kind of actor, saying, "In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes f------ boring. You know that someone’s going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, tell you, ‘Here’s your mark. These are your lines. You’re f------ great!’ And on to the next job. F--- off."

The "Kick-Ass" actor added, "I’m sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that’s great. It doesn’t feed my soul."

Taylor-Johnson again mentioned how he gets much more enjoyment out of being a family man than being the big blockbuster star.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul."

