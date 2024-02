Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rising stars in the Democratic Party are beginning to call President Biden "old" in media interviews after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report cast doubt on the president's cognitive abilities.

Hur's report referred to Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" and outlined several examples of Biden failing to remember the timeline of major events. The Biden administration immediately pushed back on the report and has defended the president's mental sharpness.

Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi, who recently won a special election over a Republican in New York, told FOX 5 that "the bottom line" about Biden is that "he’s old," according to a Politico report.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., another Democratic politician who is running for Senate in California against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and others, also spoke directly about age limits for elected officials. The seat she's pursuing formerly belonged to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who died in office last year at age 90 after her health and mental acuity appeared in decline in her final years in office.

"It’s a conversation that we should be thinking about," Porter told Politico after bringing up the topic in debates with Schiff and other candidates for the Senate.

"We’re having that conversation and that debate about the Supreme Court. And I think it’s hypocritical for us to not be thinking about having it given that we have some of the same long-term representation that we have," Porter added.

"It would be part of a drumbeat narrative to create separation between you and Biden," a political consultant told Politico.

But Democratic lawmakers are still "largely" unified behind Biden, the outlet reported.

"In a democracy, limits should not be placed on voters," Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., said after a recent debate.

Hur's report has opened up Biden to questioning on his mental sharpness, notably among members of his own party and those who support him.

"I do think [the report] opens the door for a closer examination of both candidates and their capabilities," Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said of Biden and former President Trump.

"This mental capacity thing is an aggravator," Rep. Mike Garcia, a California Republican, said of Democrats who may not vote for Biden in the coming election. "It allows them to explain why they’re not voting for this person or maybe why they’re not voting at all."

