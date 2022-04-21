Rep. Spartz raises questions after not seeing UN helping in Ukraine: 'Why are we financing them?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., argued the U.S. should reconsider financing the United Nations, Thursday, after the Ukraine native reported seeing no humanitarian aid from the organization on the ground during her recent trip. Spartz told "America's Newsroom" she only witnessed local groups providing aid despite billions in funding for Ukraine.

JOEY JONES WARNS BIDEN'S ‘SHORTSIGHTED’ HANDLING OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE CAN'T HAPPEN WITH CHINA

REP. VICTORIA SPARTZ: In the last package, we provided $3.5 billion for security assistance, and almost $10 billion I cannot figure out what for because I haven't seen any evidence of any humanitarian help from any major organizations on the ground. And this is something that we need to really look into… I haven't seen U.N on the ground, I haven't seen any major other humanitarian aid groups. It's all local groups, local NGO, local people trying to survive. And it's a very difficult situation. …

The USA gives them money. So if they are not going to do their functions, why are we financing them? I think that's a question [that] needs to be asked, and maybe we shouldn't be giving them money. Why finance organizations that are not helping, and they are created for crises like that? Representative Comer and I have sent a letter to the chairwoman, I think this is a question we need to ask.

