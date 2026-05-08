Joe Rogan blames media for assassination attempts on Trump, says people 'programmed' by negative coverage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke to Rep. Tim Burchett on Thursday about the multiple attempts on President Donald Trump’s life, arguing that the media’s "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is partially to blame.

While the recent purported attempt on Trump’s life at the WHCA dinner was shocking in its own right, it is now the latest of a series of attempts going back to the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. Much like how some commentators are claiming the WHCA incident was done in order to push for Trump’s vision of a White House ballroom, some skeptics are still questioning the first assassination attempt.

"There's a lot of people running around out there saying that that first Trump assassination was a setup, and that it was a hoax, and that Trump did it to try to get people to be more sympathetic to him," Rogan said as he spoke to Burchett. "Anybody who says that doesn't know anything about guns."

The bullet had famously grazed the president’s ear rather than his brain, and only did so because Trump had swiveled his head to look at a chart about immigration. Rogan mocked the idea that Trump would have arranged to have come within a hair’s breadth of death, saying, "There is not a person on Earth that could nick your ear at 140 yards, reliably."

ROGAN SAYS THE 'GREATEST MEDIA PSY-OP IN HISTORY' WAS WAGED AGAINST TRUMP: 'THEY'VE DISTORTED WHO HE IS'

Burchett argued that the catastrophic security failures amid the first assassination attempt should be viewed as an intentional "capitulation," not a "breakdown" of security.

"If Tim Burchett sneaks into the back of a Lynyrd Skynyrd concert and gets close to the stage, that's a ‘breakdown,’" Burchett quipped, arguing what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, was "a complete capitulation."

"They put Trump out there and there's people that don't like him," the congressman warned. "You can say what you want to about programming and things, I just think it's out there. I think it is a reality and I think we better — people had better wake up."

Rogan went on to specifically call out the media, arguing they radicalize people who lack the time to actually see the nuanced truth of various people and events themselves.

JIM JORDAN BLAMES LEFT-WING RHETORIC AFTER ARMED ASSAILANT DISRUPTS WHCA DINNER

"People hate him so much and the narrative in the media, this Trump Derangement narrative that you see in the media is so strong and people are so programmed by it," Rogan said. "And for the average person that has a very involved job, you're working all day, and then you have a family, and you have a life, and you have been – you don't have time to really go into depth about what's real and what's not real."

Rogan continued to blast the media for how they talk about Trump, arguing they radicalize people to the point that, "You got that Russia collusion stuff shoved down your throat by mainstream media for years, and you believe all of it 100%, and so you really believed he's a terrible person, Russian agent, all these different – so you want someone to kill him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP