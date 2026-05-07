AOC slams ‘oppressed’ Trump states while touting NYC services despite $5B deficit and transit crime spike

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Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., sparked backlash Thursday by arguing that "red states" that supported President Donald Trump are "oppressed" and "neglected," while holding up New York City as a model of public service—even as the city grapples with a massive deficit and a surge in violent transit crime.

Appearing on the latest episode of the podcast "It's Open with Ilana Glazer," the progressive congresswoman claimed she feels "sorry" for MAGA voters, suggesting their political views are a byproduct of state-level oppression rather than genuine conviction.

"I don't care if you're a red state or voted for Trump," Ocasio-Cortez said. "A lot of these red states, they're not red. They're oppressed. I've driven across the country many times and I'll drive through really rural areas and I see the level of neglect and I'm like, yeah, I'd be pissed off at paying taxes, too."

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Ocasio-Cortez contrasted those states with New York City, praising the city’s high tax rate as "worth it" to fund public transportation, "amazing" teachers, and sanitation services.

"When it snows out, I get to look out my window and I get to see well-paid sanitation workers clearing that stuff out in a minute," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I get to walk out of my house and take the subway, which is publicly funded, and I say, ‘Yeah, this is worth it.’"

However, Ocasio-Cortez’s glowing assessment comes as the city faces a starkly different reality under the administration of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn in this past January.

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Despite the congresswoman's praise for city services, New York is currently facing a $5.4 billion budget gap. Mayor Mamdani has already signaled that higher taxes on "the 1%" and potential service cuts may be necessary to stabilize the city's finances.

The sanitation services Ocasio-Cortez lauded have also been a point of contention. Earlier this year, the Mamdani administration faced intense criticism after a massive winter storm left garbage and snow clogging city streets for over a week, leading to accusations of administrative incompetence.

Safety on the "publicly funded" subway system has also remained a top concern for New Yorkers. In March, the city was rocked by the death of Richard Williams, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran who was fatally shoved onto the tracks at an Upper East Side station.

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The suspect, Bairon Hernandez, a 34-year-old Honduran national who entered the country illegally, was recently indicted on murder charges. Hernandez had a lengthy rap sheet including 15 prior charges such as aggravated assault and possession of a weapon, raising questions about the city's sanctuary policies and the effectiveness of the transit police under the new administration.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment.