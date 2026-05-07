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Christiane Amanpour points to 'hemorrhaging' at CBS to warn of David Ellison's potential takeover at CNN

Paramount Skydance is pursuing a reported $111B acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, CNN's parent company

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Christiane Amanpour says she’s ‘concerned’ about David Ellison’s planned CNN takeover Video

Christiane Amanpour says she’s ‘concerned’ about David Ellison’s planned CNN takeover

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said she is "concerned" about David Ellison’s planned acquisition of CNN through Paramount Skydance’s proposed merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

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Veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour said Wednesday she was "concerned" about billionaire media executive David Ellison's potential acquisition of CNN through Paramount Skydance's proposed takeover of the network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. 

"Clearly, I’m concerned — and I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about the corporate thing that’s underway — but I am obviously, as a person, as a journalist with a record, concerned," Amanpour said during a panel discussion at the Sir Henry Evans Investigative Journalism Summit in London.

The veteran CNN anchor pointed to changes at CBS News under Ellison’s leadership as a warning sign for CNN employees and viewers.

MOOD IS ‘HORRIFIC’ INSIDE CNN AS STAFFERS BRACE FOR CHANGE AMID POTENTIAL PARAMOUNT TAKEOVER, INSIDERS SAY

David Ellison walking through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol

Veteran CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said she is "concerned" about David Ellison’s planned acquisition of CNN through Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery takeover. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I’m concerned based on what’s happened to the other things that he’s taken over already, like CBS News, right?" Amanpour said. "I mean, do I have to list what’s happening there? I mean, hemorrhaging viewers, probably hemorrhaging money, this ideological realignment of CBS and the destruction, potentially, of ‘60 Minutes.’"

Amanpour, who has worked at CNN since 1983, said she hopes the network maintains editorial independence if the deal closes.

"I would like to think that we would have the very basic, which is editorial independence," Amanpour said. "I’m hoping for that. I know many of us at CNN are incredibly — including leadership — are very, very committed to that, clearly."

JAKE TAPPER RUEFULLY REVEALS CNN WILL BE AFFECTED BY PARAMOUNT'S LOOMING TAKEOVER OF NETWORK

Christiane Amanpour

Amanpour said CNN must maintain "editorial independence" amid Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of the network’s parent company. (Mike Marsland/Getty Images for SeriousFun)

Paramount Skydance, led by Ellison, the son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is pursuing a reported $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company.

Ellison last year acquired CBS News and installed journalist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief, tasking her with expanding conservative viewpoints at the network.

The leadership changes at CBS News have sparked internal controversy in recent months, including backlash over the temporary delay of a planned "60 Minutes" report focused on El Salvador’s CECOT prison, where the Trump administration deported Venezuelan migrants.

CBS News correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi alleged the segment had been "spiked" in December for political reasons, while Weiss defended the decision by saying the report lacked sufficient sourcing and required comment from a Trump administration official before airing. The report eventually aired in January

CBS, BARI WEISS FACING MOUNTING BACKLASH FROM LIBERAL CRITICS OVER YANKING '60 MINUTES' SEGMENT

David Ellison walking through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

David Ellison has faced scrutiny from media figures after implementing leadership changes at CBS News following his acquisition of the network. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has also publicly criticized CNN and previously suggested Warner Bros. Discovery should divest the network as part of any broader corporate transaction, calling its current ownership "a very dishonest group of people."

Fox News Digital reached out to David Ellison for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

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Fox News' Brian Flood and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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