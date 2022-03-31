Pentagon spox says Russian counterparts not taking calls from US officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian defense officials still won't take calls from the Pentagon , spokesman John Kirby told Fox News Thursday, revealing the U.S. has yet to establish a direct military line with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the start of the Ukraine war.

Kirby told "America Reports" Pentagon officials have repeatedly tried to reach out to their Russian counterparts since Russia began its invasion, but their attempts have been "unsuccessful."

"I can tell you from the Pentagon perspective, we have tried on numerous occasions in recent days and weeks to reach out to our counterparts, the minister of defense… the chairman of the joint chief equivalent in the Russian military, and we have been unsuccessful. They have not been willing to pick up the phone and have a conversation," he said.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked Kirby how the Pentagon perceives their sudden silence.

"It’s hard to know exactly what it tells us, Sandra, except that they are being reticent to have a conversation with us, maybe because they know what we are going to tell them," he said. "We are going to tell them they have to stop the war, they’ve got to sit down in good faith and pull their troops out."

"So it’s unfortunate because right now, that’s the time when you want to be able to have those communications you are talking about, and unfortunately the Russians are not willing to pick up the phone," he added.

President Biden earlier Thursday said Putin appears to be "self-isolated" and the United States has gotten "some indication he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers."

Asked whether Kirby can confirm Russia's military counterparts are still working closely with the Russian leader, the Pentagon spokesperson said, "I don’t have a good sense of exactly what their organizational structure looks like right now."

But, he added, the Pentagon has no indication that the Russian minister of defense or general of their armed forces have been removed from their active roles.

"We are still acting under the assumption that they are the leaders that we ought to be reaching out to," he said, "and we are."

Kirby also pushed back on critics questioning the White House's desire for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

"Absolutely, we want to do everything we can to make sure Ukraine is successful," he said. "We want it to end, and we want Ukraine's sovereignty -- all of their sovereignty."