Mike Huckabee says Biden could learn from Zelenskyy: 'A master at communicating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee argued Biden could learn from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's leadership and communication skills, praising him as a "remarkable inspiration" as Putin continues his assault on the nation. Huckabee joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how Zelenskyy has led his country admirably through a tragic time in Ukraine's history.

BIDEN CALLS PUTIN A ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ AFTER SAYING RUSSIA IS INFLICTING ‘APPALLING DEVASTATION’ ON UKRAINE

MIKE HUCKABEE: Well the most important thing [Biden can learn] is how to communicate, Zelenskyy is a master at communicating. People say, well, he's an actor. He may be, but I'm telling you, he's also a leader, and communication is a very important part of leadership. More importantly than simply his ability to speak is the fact that he has stayed put, and he has gone out and visited the people of Ukraine. He has been defiant to Putin, and he's shown us what leadership looks like, which is never ask others to do what you're unwilling to do. He's asked the people of Ukraine to stand and fight. That's exactly what he's done. Leadership is always putting yourself in the front of the line and say, follow me rather than, hey, you guys go do this, and it's been a remarkable inspiration.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW: