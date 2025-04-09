UK School faces backlash after canceling Easter celebration for 'inclusivity'

A secular primary school in England faced backlash from Christians after it canceled its annual Easter parade and service to create a more "inclusive" environment.

Around fifty Christians gathered outside Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hampshire on April 4 to protest the school's decision, according to The Telegraph.

Protesters from a Disciples of Christ church held signs that read, "Christ is King," "End the persecution of Christians," and "the one true faith." They also held a banner that read, "Headteacher Stephanie Mander wants to cancel Easter – let’s cancel her!"

Mander reportedly sent a letter home to parents informing them that the school's Easter Bonnet Parade and Easter service would be canceled this year to make sure all beliefs were respected.

"By not holding specific religious celebrations, we aim to create a more inclusive atmosphere that honors and respects the beliefs of all our children and their families," Mander's letter reportedly said.

According to The Telegraph, Mander's letter said she sympathized with families who would be disappointed by this decision but believed canceling the Easter celebrations better "aligns with our values of inclusivity and respect for diversity."

"We are exploring alternative ways to celebrate the season in future years that will be inclusive of all children and reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community," the letter concluded.

Students will still learn about the religious holiday in the classroom and through an arts and crafts activity, the school later said, according to The Telegraph.

The Christians who showed up to the protest warned that Christianity was being sidelined in the UK.

"When I was in school, Christianity was very much a part of it," Marie Pigney from Titchfield told The Telegraph. "I, and many others, believe that a foundation in Christianity is really good for children and society. Christians are fed up of being pushed out and being called names."

Nick Tenconi, leader of the UK Independence Party who also spoke at the protest, reportedly said, "We are saying that Christianity is being put to the side so that headteachers can tick a diversity box to receive more money."

A handful of parents stood nearby and held a counter-protest in support of the school and headteacher.

One parent counter-protester named Iqra told The Telegraph that none of the protesters who showed up that day had children who attended the school.

"I am just so upset that the children are being taught hate. It is so unnecessary," she said.

Another parent commented, "At the end of the day, they are still celebrating Easter."

"Miss Mander is an amazing person, she has brought this school out of the gutter," the parent praised.

Fox News Digital reached out to Norwood Primary for comment but has yet to receive a response.